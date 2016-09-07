Exactly What Happens When You Use a Magnetic Face Mask

The face mask landscape can be difficult to navigate because, well, there are what seems like a bajillion products out there promising better, happier, healthier skin. It's gotten pretty hard to tell when we've bought something for its working power, and when we've bought something because it'll make for a great masking selfie. Don't hate...

And with masks made for pore de-clogging and blackhead removal, it can seem even more difficult to figure out. Should I be seeing results now? Tomorrow? Next week?

When I came across magnetic face masks—formulas that promise firmer, youthful-looking skin and even major cleansing power, among other things—I wasn't sure if this was the smartest skin-care innovation I had come across, or just another way for me to empty my savings account. Luckily, magnetic face masks are the best thing to have ever happened to my face, and I decided to document my journey with you below.

The two products I'm outlining come with three different things—the mask, a spatula, and a magnet. You use the spatula to spread the mask evenly over your face, wait roughly 5-10 minutes, and then wrap the magnet in a tissue and hover it an inch or two away from the skin to remove the mask.

Dr. Brandt Magnetight

There's a texture to the Dr. Brandt Magnetight Mask ($75; sephora.com) that is hard to put into words. It seems grainy, but once applied, it has a super smooth and slightly chalky texture. The spatula and magnet provided are both sleek and made for those especially difficult and tight spots (meaning they're a complete godsend for nose creases and other difficult areas). The mask leaves behind a thin serumy-feeling layer, which you're encouraged to rub into your skin.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Milky Dress Black Luster Mask

The Milky Dress Black Luster Mask ($52; memebox.com) has a very luxurious, "treat yourself" feeling and packaging to it. It comes in a large box with the mask, a large spatula, and a magnet with a handle. The large spatula is ideal for when you're doing an all-over mask and the magnet allows for foolproof control over what you're doing. The magnet for the Milky Dress Mask is also somewhat stronger, which leaves for a super bizarre sensation of physically feeling it peel off your face.

So what was the end result, you ask? Duh! I'm getting there!

I should note that these masks have also given me that mythical and evasive glow-from-within, which is so bright that I've been skipping highlighter. For maximum efficacy, I've been using one of these masks once to twice a week.