This $8 Exfoliating Peel Just Went Viral on TikTok (Again) for Leaving Users' Skin "Flawless"

Any beauty product has the ability to go viral nowadays thanks to TikTok; the app has easily become the epicenter of skincare reviews and makeup hacks. And with such a massive user base, it's hardly a surprise that certain products may find fame more than once, such as The Ordinary AHA BHA Peeling Solution. The $8 find resurfaced in a recent video with over 1.3 million likes made by creator @xoxoemira, who raved about how the chemical exfoliant "changed their skin" and left it "flawless" with continued use.