The Ordinary's Facial Serums Cost Less than Your Seamless Order

Thanks to minimum order requirements, my Seamless orders always hover around $20 so when I came across the skincare brand The Ordinary and it’s $10 or under facial serums, I was intrigued but mostly skeptical.

Even buying lunch at the food court below my office building sets me back around $15, so I couldn’t fathom picking up a skincare product with top-notch ingredients that actually work for less than what I spend on an overpriced salad or Chinese food. Luckily, for my credit card and the Toronto-based brand is in fact, the real deal.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Although The Ordinary has other skincare staples like primers and eye treatments as a part of its product lineup, it’s the brand’s serums that really steal the show. Formulated with luxury skincare ingredients like retinoid, argan oil, and lactic acid, the serums are potent, but without the killer price tags that usually accompanies the product category.

RELATED: 8 Full-Coverage Foundations You Can Get on Your Next Drugstore Run

The brand is one of six under DECIEM’s which also has the beauty supplement line Fountain, haircare brand Hif, and high-tech skincare brand collection NIOD, amongst others under its umbrella.

VIDEO: The Best Foundations for Dry Skin

Keep scrolling to find out more about five of The Ordinary’s standout formulas—no coupon code required.