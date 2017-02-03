The Ordinary's Facial Serums Cost Less than Your Seamless Order

deciem/Instagram
Erin Lukas
Feb 02, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Thanks to minimum order requirements, my Seamless orders always hover around $20 so when I came across the skincare brand The Ordinary and it’s $10 or under facial serums, I was intrigued but mostly skeptical.

Even buying lunch at the food court below my office building sets me back around $15, so I couldn’t fathom picking up a skincare product with top-notch ingredients that actually work for less than what I spend on an overpriced salad or Chinese food. Luckily, for my credit card and the Toronto-based brand is in fact, the real deal.

Although The Ordinary has other skincare staples like primers and eye treatments as a part of its product lineup, it’s the brand’s serums that really steal the show. Formulated with luxury skincare ingredients like retinoid, argan oil, and lactic acid, the serums are potent, but without the killer price tags that usually accompanies the product category.

The brand is one of six under DECIEM’s which also has the beauty supplement line Fountain, haircare brand Hif, and high-tech skincare brand collection NIOD, amongst others under its umbrella.

Keep scrolling to find out more about five of The Ordinary’s standout formulas—no coupon code required.

1 of 5 Courtesy

The Ordinary Advanced Retinoid 2% 

Known for their superpower cell turnover strength, retinoids are some of the most effective anti-aging ingredients. Use this blend of next-gen retinoids to minimize fine lines, wrinkles, and improve skin's elasticity. 

The Ordinary $10 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

The Ordinary 100% Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil 

Along with nourishing thirsty skin, the vitamins, fatty acids, and antioxidants found in argan oil also strengthens hair and boosts its shine. Apply this multitasking serum morning and night on your face or, on damp, clean hair once a day. 

The Ordinary $7 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + HA 2%

The sum of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 is seriously hydrated skin. If you're experiencing severly dry, weatherworn skin, slather on this complexion-quenching formula.

The Ordinary $7 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rosehip Seed Oil 

Rosehip Seed Oil is one of those magical natural ingredients that boasts a ton of skincare benefits. When applied to the complexion, its vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids can help hydrate dry skin, get rid of dark spots, and fight signs of aging. 

The Ordinary $10 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

The Ordinary Lactic Acid 5% + HA 2%

Lactic acid is a chemical exfoliant that you can rely on to get the job done. However, its ability to effectively slough away dead skin can be a little too intense for some complexions. This formula has Tasmanian pepperberry in it to help reduce inflammation and sensitivity associated with exfoliation. 

The Ordinary $7 SHOP NOW

