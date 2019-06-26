This Anti-Aging ‘Mirakle’ Cream Is Going on Major Sale for Prime Day — and You Can Already Save on It Now

Image zoom betterskinco/Instagram

We’re always searching for that skincare miracle. Whether it’s finally finding the one product that keeps you glowing 24/7, or something to get rid of those fine lines, we basically want a moisturizer or serum that can do it all. Fortunately, this all-purpose cream with tons of anti-aging benefits might just be the answer you were looking for — and it’s on sale.

The Mirakle Skin Cream by under-the-radar brand The Better Skin Co. is special because it’s meant for several skin types (including dry, oily, and sensitive), so it can tackle a variety of concerns. Made with all-natural and super nourishing ingredients like shea butter, sea buckthorn oil, aloe, and algae, the Mirakle Cream is specially designed to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, and uneven skin tone. It’s fragrance, paraben, and gluten-free, and can be used either day or night. Currently, it’s over 20 percent off, and will be at an even lower price next month during Amazon’s Prime Day sales on July 15 and 16.



To buy: $26 (Originally $34); amazon.com

Then-beauty editor Victoria Moorehouse called the moisturizer a dream when she tested it out a few years ago — and Amazon shoppers agree.

“Love Mirakle cream. I'm gonna be 60 this year. I have tried a lot of lotions and creams and this one is the best one ever! I not only use it on my face, I use it on my arms, elbows, and legs,” one user wrote. “My legs haven't been this smooth and moist in a long time. I'm going to order two more jars as soon as I'm done writing this review. Get Mirakle Cream… you will love it.”

While shoppers love it for dry skin and aging skin, customers with acne also say the cream has helped clear their skin up. “I absolutely love this product. I am so happy I gave it a try. It has cleared my acne. My skin looks brighter and feels more soft and moisturized. I have also noticed some minor crows feet/eye wrinkle reduction,” another reviewer wrote. “I haven't had a single bad reaction or outbreak since starting to use this.”

The Mirakle Cream will be on sale for 35 percent off come Prime Day, along with all of The Better Skin Co.’s products, which you can check out here. But if you can’t wait until then (we don’t blame you!), $26 for a potential miracle in a jar seems totally worth it.