I Wore This Organic Deodorant Through the Day from Hell and Still Smelled Great

Stress makes me breakout, it makes my stomach hurt, and sometimes in extreme cases, it even brings on a stuffy nose and a head cold. But do you know another not-so-cute side-effect I experience when I feel like my life is in shambles or I’m nervous?

I sweat.

It has the worst timing, too—before a pitch meeting, while I’m walking to meet a date. The dampness under my white tailored shirt is annoying, but what I’m more concerned with is the potential smells that sweat can generate when combined with bacteria under the arms—the true cause of B.O. That’s where an effective deodorant comes in. I have my favorites, but I’ve been sampling more natural and organic formulas and came across Erbaviva Jasmine & Grapefruit Organic Deodorant ($26; anthropologie.com).

It caught my eye for a few reasons. For starters, it's a fully organic and natural liquid-based formula that's packaged in a spray bottle, as opposed to an aerosol bottle. It's also aluminum-free and made with organic grain alcohol and organic essential oils like sage and grapefruit. The latter is said to be an antiseptic and detoxifying, while the sage has been said to have antibacterial, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. The jasmine and the grapefruit notes are prevalent in the formula, but it dries down to a faint and natural fragrance that doesn't overwhelm.

After spritizing it on, I feel fresh and protected. Though, just a note, when I'm sloppy with shaving and cut myself, sometimes it'll sting due to the alcohol in the formula.

So that day from hell it held up against? It was more like a week from hell. A million deadlines, family get-togethers, and an overbooked schedule with social activities left me with little fuel to control my emotions, and the humid weather didn't help me stay calm, cool, and collected. But while a sweat broke out on my forehead and under my arms, it didn't come along with any odor.

I think I'm a few million yoga sessions away from controlling my stress, but at least I know the side-effects don't have to be smelly.