8 Night Creams to Help You Wake Up with Perfect Skin

Erin Lukas
Oct 25, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Equally as important as checking your social media feeds one last time before you close your eyes, applying a night cream should also be a part of your nighttime routine. Richer and more potent than your average moisturizers, these creams not only lock in moisture, but also include ingredients to target specific skin concerns so that your complexion gets a complete overhaul as you clock in some much-deserved beauty sleep. Here, we have our favorite formulas that tackle a bevy of common complexion concerns.

Verso Night Cream

Fine lines have met their match. If you’re looking for an anti-aging miracle cream, the search is over. Verso’s night cream is loaded with retinol 8, the more effective older sibling of standard retinol which works wonders to boost skin’s natural collagen and reverse prominent signs of aging.

Herbivore Moon Fruit Superfruit Night Treatment

If milk is supposed to do the body good, you best believe that superfruits will work wonders for your skin. This cream’s antioxidant trio of prickly pear, gogi berry, and red raspberry seed fight signs of aging while its blend of papaya, lemon, sugar cane, orange, bilberry, cranberry, and maple enzymes exfoliate leaving a brighter, smoother complexion come sunrise.

AERIN Rose Night Table Cream & Overnight Mask

A rose by any other name wouldn’t leave your complexion looking so sweet. Aerin’s floral-infused cream boosts and brightens skin’s radiance.

Burt's Bees Sensitive Night Cream 

If your skin is temperamental, opt for a gentle cream that’s free of ingredients that might aggravate it. Consider Burt’s Bees night treatment a cozy blanket for your complexion. It’s powered by cotton extract that works to lock in skin’s moisture and protect it against potential irritants like harsh soaps or cleansers.

GLAMGLOW DREAMDUO Overnight Transforming Treatment

A full night’s rest is the only anecdote to avoid a zombie-like state in the morning, but clocking in enough z’s along with a little help from GLAMGLOW’s overnight treatment also guarantees a recharged complexion. The two-step formula is loaded with green coffee and hyaluronic acid that works while you sleep to minimize fine lines, wrinkles, and revive dull skin with a hydrated, healthy glow.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

Stop blemishes before they take center stage by slathering on an exfoliating formula before you say goodnight. Drunk Elephant’s powerful trio of 12% glycolic, lactic, and tartaric acids sloughs away dead skin and encourages cell turnover, plus the cream’s cactus extract stops acne-prone and oily complexions from experiencing any irritation.

Kahina Giving Beauty Night Cream 

Target uneven texture by letting your skin soak up this cream infused with argan oil and red wine grapes, two natural ingredients that are known for their prowess in smoothing, reducing irritation, and hyperpigmentation.

Goop By Juice Beauty Replenishing Night Cream

To start off the day with a soft, smooth, firm complexion, slather on this rich, all-natural cream before hitting the lights. It’s loaded with all the goodness of a daily moisturizer plus the addition of hyaluronic acid, which will plump up skin overnight.

