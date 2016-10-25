8 Night Creams to Help You Wake Up with Perfect Skin

Equally as important as checking your social media feeds one last time before you close your eyes, applying a night cream should also be a part of your nighttime routine. Richer and more potent than your average moisturizers, these creams not only lock in moisture, but also include ingredients to target specific skin concerns so that your complexion gets a complete overhaul as you clock in some much-deserved beauty sleep. Here, we have our favorite formulas that tackle a bevy of common complexion concerns.

VIDEO: The Best Skin Tightening Products for Every Body Part