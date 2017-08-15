These Serums Might Be Pricey, But They Actually Work

Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 15, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Wanting a beauty product to live up to its claims isn’t asking for much, but when you spend major $$$ on that little teeny tiny glass bottle and sacrifice a good portion of your paycheck, you really want it to perform. And when the formula we’re shelling out more than $70 for is serum—the true MVP of skincare—we want to see results even more.

These six serums might be on the more expensive side, but they don’t disappoint when it comes to following through, fixing probs, and helping you on your way to healthier-looking skin. From the best formula for redness to a serum that actually took the place of one editor's makeup, we rounded up a few of our favorites below.

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum

Gwyneth wasn't kidding around. While the price-tag of $185 might flare up second thoughts, this buzzy brightening and smoothing serum has not only received Internet fame, but the InStyle beauty editor stamp of approval. One staff member totally ditched foundation after experiencing the glowiest results.

 

DR. BARBARA STURM Calming Serum

If sensitivity and redness drive you to despair, listen up. With calming in its name, Dr. Sturm's milky white serum works to soothe irritation and inflammation, providing you with a more tolerant, stronger, and even skin tone over time. One InStyle editor found that rosiness she's always experienced throughout her entire life was drastically reduced over continued use. Now that's game-changing.

Perricone MD H2 Elemental Energy Hydrating Booster Serum

Unscented and fragrance free, one InStyle editor reaches for this to quench the thirst of her sensitive skin. Using hydrogen and hyaluronic acid, this lightweight clear serum will leave your skin hydrated, plumped, and fresh.

Decleor Aromessence Neroli Hydrating Oil Serum 

Pat on this serum and the scent alone will make you feel like you're in the middle of a luxe and uber-relaxing spa treatment at a 5-star resort. The hero ingredient is neroli oil, which tackles inflammation and moisture levels, leaving your skin soothed and glowy from ample hydration. A little goes a very long way, so you can totally justify the $73. 

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Sensitive Antioxidant Serum

Whether you live in an urban city or not, pollution and your skin should be of concern. This serum is packed with antioxidants thanks to vitamin E and ferulic acid to defend against that major skin aggressor and even UV rays. But apart from being protective to your complexion, it also is somewhat of a fun DIY experiment. When you get the bottle, you have to shake it to mix and activate the concentrate.

Dior ONE ESSENTIAL SKIN BOOSTING SUPER SERUM

What's most unique about this detoxifiying, regenerating serum, besides leaving you with younger-looking, plumper skin, is that it helps make active ingredients in your skincare that follows more effective. 

