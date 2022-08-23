Hollywood Is Obsessed With This Tinted SPF That Shoppers Compare to an IRL Instagram Filter

Technology is pretty cool. As in, without it, I wouldn't be able to write this story while basking in the sun in my mom's backyard. I wouldn't be able to "see" friends face-to-face that live thousands of miles away — thanks, FaceTime. I'd actually need to leave my house if I wanted to deposit a check. Remember those days? I can see what I'd look like with blue eyes or red hair or that coveted poreless-skin (Instagram filters, y'know?) and I can touch up my appearance on Zoom.

But Instagram filters and Zoom's blurring effect are just that — filters. It's normal to have pores and blackheads, and it's normal for skin to show texture and signs of aging, and while we might not be able to achieve that "perfect" complexion that we see on camera, there is one beauty product that shoppers have said is the closest things to a "real life Instagram filter": Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40.

The Internet-favorite skin tint has thousands of five-star reviews and an ever-growing list of celebrity fans that includes Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Miranda Kerr, and now, supermodel Taylor Hill. The model called out the multi-purpose beauty buy in a recent interview with Coveteur, and considering minimalism is the name of the game when it comes to Hill's makeup routine, the Ilia skin tint-SPF hybrid is a no-brainer. As she said best: "I love this for a no-makeup makeup look because it has great coverage and SPF. It makes my skin look radiant and fresh, but I still look like me."

Courtesy

Shop now: $48; iliabeauty.com

The Ilia Super Serum is packed with powerhouse ingredients that actually make your skin look better with consistent use. Its formula includes essentials like hyaluronic acid that plumps and seals hydration, plant-based squalane that balances and improves elasticity, and niacinamide that smooths texture. The tinted serum also provides SPF 40 coverage, protecting your skin from UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light, and pollution.

All that to say: In addition to providing an instant glow and a filter-like effect upon application, you can also rest easy knowing that this skincare-makeup-SPF essential is actually working overtime to improve skin's health long term. No wonder the brand has sold over one million bottles to date.

Shoppers of all ages are loyal to the Ilia Super Serum. "It provides the perfect glow for my over 40 skin, helping it look fresh and hydrated," wrote one reviewer. "I've transitioned over to using all Ilia products for my makeup now, and I'm hooked! No filters needed for pics anymore!"

Other shoppers love the fact that it "covers without smothering," "feels like they're wearing nothing at all," and "doesn't settle into fine lines." In other words, it's pretty darn perfect. Shop the game-changing skin tint that supermodels are obsessed with for $48.