You'll Never Believe How Taylor Hill Gets Rid of Her Dark Circles

Awards show beauty prep is no joke. Considering how long it takes us to get ready for a regular night out, we can't imagine how many steps it takes to complete a red carpet look. And while we can assume Taylor Hill's graphic smoky eye at the VMAs took more than 10 minutes, turns out the Victoria's Secret model was prepping with more than eye primer.

Taylor shared a video on Instagram getting a dark circle removal treatment from Dr. Simon Ourian (who you may recognize as being a key member of the Kardashian glam squad). And no, it doesn't just consist of a high power eye cream.

RELATED: Stranger Things Lip Art to Get You Through the Day—or Until You Can Get to Your Couch The life of an "angel". Thank you #taylor_hill for allowing us to film this dark circle removal treatment. 😷 Treatment: Under Eye Dark Circle removal 🎯 Purpose: To remove dark circles and bags under the eyes 👓 How it works: Using Coolaser and long-lasting dermal filler injections ✏ Note: Individual results may vary 📞 Phone: 310-746-5233 📬 Email: info@epione.com 🌍 Website: www.epionebh.com 📍 Location: Epione Beverly Hills 👏 Technique: Using dual modality tx Dermal filler and Coolaser 😴 Anesthesia: Topical and ice ⏰Time it takes: 20 mins 📆Recovery: None to 8 days 👍Lasts: 1-5 years (depending on the filler used) 💣Caution: Must be performed by an experienced provider 😱Pain level: None to moderate 💵Average Cost: $2900-$5900 depending on the cause of dark circles and treatment modalities needed 💳 Initial Private Consultation: $500 credited towards the cost of the treatment. © copyright 2015-2016 by Simon Ourian MD, and Epione #darkeyes #darkeyecircles #eyebags#eyes #coolaser #juvederm #voluma#fillers #nosugery #nonsurgical#bagsundereyes #bleph #blepheroplasty#darkcirclesundereyes #plasticsurgery#transformation #makeover #beverlyhills#hollywood #losangeles #california#socal #epionebeverlyhills#simonourianmd A video posted by Dr. Simon Ourian - Epione (@simonourianmd1) on Aug 25, 2016 at 5:32am PDT

Dr. Ourian described the treatment's purpose in the caption as something that removes dark circles and bags under the eyes, which is a problem that we can all sympathize with, especially come college finals season. So sorry to bring that up...

The video shows Taylor wearing a set of eyewear that kinda look like tanning salon goggles, while a doctor carefully zaps her undereye area.

While the lasers might seem really intense, according to Dr. Ourian, the whole thing takes only 20 minutes and recovery time is anything from no time to eight days.

We kind of assumed that Victoria's Secret Angels didn't suffer from things like dark circles or jetlag, so this is a kind reminder that eye bags are universal.