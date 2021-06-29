Tatcha's Under-the-Radar Skincare Sale Is Almost Over
This is not a drill: Tatcha Beauty launched an under-the-radar summer sale — and it's almost over. If you've ever wanted to try out the brand's celeb-approved skincare products, we'd recommend dropping everything to shop these deals before they expire. During the limited-time event, several of Tatcha's top-rated gems are up for grabs in the form of duos, or as the brand has named them, Summer Pairings.
You'll find Tatcha's The Essence, a resurfacing, softening, and plumping treatment that firms skin of all ages, paired with ultra-nourishing moisturizing creams in three different duos: a balancing, oil-free water cream (The Water Cream), a rich, antioxidant-packed cream (The Dewy Skin Cream), and a calming, sensitive-skin prone cream (The Indigo Cream).
Plumping Hydration Duo: Balancing
Plumping Hydration Duo: Replenishing
Plumping Hydration Duo: Soothing
Shop now: $143 ($190 value); tatcha.com
But, of course, that's not all. Two of Tatcha's beloved serums — which have a combined 1,998 five-star ratings — are available in the AM and PM Duo. The Dewy Serum, a 3-in-1 formula featuring lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, and squalane, can be snagged alongside the Violet-C Brightening Serum, an oil-free and fragrance-free brightening treatment with vitamin C and AHAs, for $132. (Considering both retail for $88 each, this is an absolute steal.)
The AM+ PM Duo
Shop now: $132 ($176 value); tatcha.com
We're not stopping there. Three more pairings are on the table, including a Double Cleanse Duo for $65, which features a 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser, plus a deep-exfoliating cleanser that unclogs and tightens pores. That same exfoliating cleanser is up for grabs in a Balanced Skin Duo, alongside the brand's top-selling The Water Cream, for $80. Last but not least, you can try out four different products for just $87 with the Smooth Summer Skin Essentials Kit.
Double Cleanse Duo
Shop now: $65 ($86 value); tatcha.com
Balanced Skin Duo
Shop now: $80 ($106 value); tatcha.com
Smooth Summer Skin Essentials Kit
Shop now: $87 ($116 value); tatcha.com
It's no secret that Tatcha's considerably high-end products have invaded the regimens of countless celebrities, from Selena Gomez to Meghan Markle to Hailey Bieber, so you have to believe they're that good. Hop on the bandwagon and snag some while it's on sale — shop Tatcha's Summer Pairings while you still can.