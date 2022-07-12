I Can Vouch for This Luxe Skincare Brand That Actually Works — and I've Never Seen It This Discounted

Select Tatcha best-sellers are 30 percent off for Prime Day.

Published on July 12, 2022

Beauty Tatcha
Photo: Instagram.com/tatcha

It's pretty rare to come across skincare that you actually see results with. I have tested countless products and brands, and I could probably count on my fingers the ones that have truly impressed me based on quality and effectiveness — one of those brands is Tatcha. I regret to inform you that the brand's prices are actually worth it, but there is some good news: It's the most discounted I've ever seen during Amazon Prime Day.

Best Tatcha Amazon Prime Day Deals

While Tatcha usually offers up to 20 percent off during its sitewide sales, you can save up to 30 percent off some of its best-selling products right now. The brand's Rice Polish Classic, Silk Cream, and Essence are all 30 percent off, while the rest of the line is 20 percent off when you clip the coupon on the product page. If you've been meaning to try any of these products, I recommend adding them to your Amazon cart, stat — who knows when they'll be marked down this much again?

The Silk Cream is one of Tatcha's priciest products due to its luxe formula containing silk extract and an antioxidant-rich proprietary complex. The skin-firming moisturizer gently exfoliates the skin to reveal smoother, softer-looking skin, while also hydrating and blurring imperfections. One 58-year-old shopper said they "get compliments often" and look "years younger" thanks to the cream.

tatcha silk cream
Courtesy

Shop now: $46 (Originally $65); amazon.com

I also definitely recommend adding the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist and Water Cream to your Prime Day cart. I've raved that the skin mist is the one thing in my skincare routine I can't live without thanks to its moisturizing and nourishing properties. The Water Cream is also one of the best face moisturizers I've ever tried — and that's coming from someone who's super picky about face creams. It has a lightweight, skin-plumping formula that always makes me look like I just got a fancy facial.

Tatcha Beauty Prime Day Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $38 with coupon (Originally $48); amazon.com

Tatcha The Water Cream: Oil-Free
Courtesy

Shop now: $53 with coupon (Originally $66); amazon.com

Believe me when I say you can't go wrong with any Tatcha product — especially when it's on sale.

