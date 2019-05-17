Tatcha Put Clay Into a Face Mist, and It's SO Good for Oily Skin

Image zoom Courtesy

Beauty bloggers, product junkies, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, and makeup artists all adore Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. The lightweight mist has become one of the brand's most-beloved products because it leaves skin with that elusive lit-from-within glow everyone is trying to fake with highlighter or radiant-finish foundation.

A hydrated, dewy complexion is a common skincare goal, so it's no wonder that the mist has such a loyal fan club. The caveat is that a super-hydrating formula can be too much moisture for oily or combination skin types — a complaint Tatcha has heard loud and clear. After teasing the product on Instagram and offering it as a mystery sample at Sephora this week, the brand has finally revealed that its next launch is The Satin Skin Mist, a face mist specifically formulated for these two skin types.

The Satin Skin Mist is an ultra-fine spray that leaves skin looking radiant and smooth, but not shiny. This mist can be used on clean skin and over or under makeup without making it melt off. Tatcha formulated the $48 mist to be the sister product to the best-selling, cult-favorite The Water Cream, which gives skin a similar pore-less, shine-free glow.

While The Satin Skin Mist keeps shine under control like a mattifying setting spray, it's nothing like the typical mattifying setting spray. It doesn't help makeup stick to skin longer, and it doesn't dry skin out. Instead, it has a unique formulation that hydrates while absorbing oil. The mist nourishes skin with the brand's signature blend of fermented Japanese super foods: Japanese rose reduces pore visibility, and Okinawa clay helps shrink pores, too, plus clears oil build-up.

Yes, Tatcha's mist contains actual clay. In order to activate it, the bottle has to be shaken like a can of spray paint (complete with a ball bouncing around inside) to mix all of the liquid ingredients. While clay is notoriously drying, the one that Tatcha has chosen to include in its mist won't suck all of the moisture out of skin. With the rest of the moisturizing ingredients in the mix, skin remains balanced and hydrated, but with a satin-y smooth finish.

Consider it the answer to all of those impending sweaty, swamp-like humid summer days.

Tatcha's The Satin Skin Mist is available for $48 at tatcha.com and sephora.com beginning May 20, and lands in Sephora stores on June 6.