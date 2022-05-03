This Luxury Beauty Brand Just Dropped a Rare Sale on Its Supermodel-Loved Skincare
If you've ever wondered what a supermodel's regimen looks like, chances are Tata Harper Skincare is included. The luxury beauty line is loved by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Martha Hunt, alongside celebrities like Jessica Alba, Emma Watson, and Anne Hathaway (to name a few). Though the beloved brand may not be suited for everyone's budget, an opportunity to try it for less has finally arrived: Tata Harper is having a rare sitewide sale.
Nothing is off limits during this limited-time offer — simply add a minimum of $100 worth of product to your cart and apply code MOM22 at checkout to save 20 percent on your entire order. All of the brand's targeted anti-aging treatments, from brightening vitamin C serums that protect against environmental aggressors to a dark circle-correcting eye cream made with diamond dust, are up for grabs.
Also not to be missed? Kate Hudson's go-to face wash. The Regenerating Cleanser is a daily exfoliating treatment that's great for buffing away dull skin and clearing out congested pores. It's infused with biodegradable apricot microspheres (apricot grit from the fruit's kernels) and BHA derived from white willow bark that, combined, leave behind a smoother and more radiant complexion. Snag it alongside the Brooke Shields-approved Hydrating Floral Essence. Made with hyaluronic acid and floral extracts, the face mist is a simple way to combat fine lines and dry patches with every spritz.
There's plenty of bodycare worth eyeing, too, like the antioxidant-rich body oil Martha Hunt leaned on during her pregnancy. The non-greasy formula taps nourishing ingredients like sunflower seed, evening primrose, and green tea oils to soften rough, dry skin, leaving behind a more youthful appearance with every application. Bonus: It can also be used on hair to soften dead ends and smooth flyaways.
If you're looking to alleviate skin concerns related to aging, dryness, or dullness, chances are Tata Harper carries a trusted formula that can help. Use the promo code MOM22 to save 20 percent on your order total before this unexpected sale comes to an end.