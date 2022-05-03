This Luxury Beauty Brand Just Dropped a Rare Sale on Its Supermodel-Loved Skincare

If you've ever wondered what a supermodel's regimen looks like, chances are Tata Harper Skincare is included. The luxury beauty line is loved by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Martha Hunt, alongside celebrities like Jessica Alba, Emma Watson, and Anne Hathaway (to name a few). Though the beloved brand may not be suited for everyone's budget, an opportunity to try it for less has finally arrived: Tata Harper is having a rare sitewide sale.