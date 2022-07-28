This Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Shared a Hack for Clear, Glowing Skin, and the 2 Products Are on Sale

These days, it seems like skincare brands are as prolific as the internet is vast. But the truly standout luxury lines that not only work — but are also used by some of our favorite famous faces — belong in a class all their own. One such brand is Tata Harper, which has been backed by Brooke Shields, Kate Hudson, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, just to name a few.

What makes this skincare collection so special is the brand's dedication to plant-based ingredients sourced from its own farm that harness the power of nature to bring us clear, youthful, and hydrated skin. And celebrities aren't the only ones who've taken notice of Tata Harper: In a recent TikTok video, the brand shared a "Glow Getter Hack" for fans to try by layering one product underneath another to achieve an extra radiant complexion. And thanks to the Tata Harper Birthday Sale happening now, you can get both products for 25 percent off when you use the promo code TATABDAY on orders over $100.

The first layer in this powerhouse duo is the Regenerating Cleanser. It's formulated with 16 ingredients, including apricot extract and beta hydroxy acid (BHA) from white willow bark, that provide a gentle physical and chemical exfoliation for dull, uneven, and congested skin. As you gently work it into your face, the cleanser "buffs and polishes," according to the brand, to reveal a healthy glow — and that's just step one.

Shop now: $66 with code TATABDAY (Originally $88); tataharperskincare.com

Next up is the Resurfacing Mask, Tata Harper's "glow-giving treatment" for anyone with fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. With BHA as the active ingredient, the mask is already powerful on its own — but when layered on top of the cleanser, the two deeply exfoliate, cleanse, and restore skin to a soft, youthful appearance. The mask is packed with botanical ingredients like pomegranate enzymes, pink clay, lemongrass, and elderberry to accelerate cell renewal, minimize the look of pores, and reduce the appearance of redness and lines.

Shop now: $51 with code TATABDAY (Originally $68); tataharperskincare.com

After combining the two products and letting them sit for 20 minutes, the brand recommends rinsing clean with warm water and continuing with the rest of your skincare routine. If your skin is in need of a major glow-up, try out Tata Harper's cleanser and mask while these two products (and more) are 25 percent off for a few more days.