Beauty Skincare This Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Shared a Hack for Clear, Glowing Skin, and the 2 Products Are on Sale Brooke Shields, Kate Hudson, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley use Tata Harper skincare. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 28, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: tataharperskincare/Instagram These days, it seems like skincare brands are as prolific as the internet is vast. But the truly standout luxury lines that not only work — but are also used by some of our favorite famous faces — belong in a class all their own. One such brand is Tata Harper, which has been backed by Brooke Shields, Kate Hudson, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, just to name a few. What makes this skincare collection so special is the brand's dedication to plant-based ingredients sourced from its own farm that harness the power of nature to bring us clear, youthful, and hydrated skin. And celebrities aren't the only ones who've taken notice of Tata Harper: In a recent TikTok video, the brand shared a "Glow Getter Hack" for fans to try by layering one product underneath another to achieve an extra radiant complexion. And thanks to the Tata Harper Birthday Sale happening now, you can get both products for 25 percent off when you use the promo code TATABDAY on orders over $100. The first layer in this powerhouse duo is the Regenerating Cleanser. It's formulated with 16 ingredients, including apricot extract and beta hydroxy acid (BHA) from white willow bark, that provide a gentle physical and chemical exfoliation for dull, uneven, and congested skin. As you gently work it into your face, the cleanser "buffs and polishes," according to the brand, to reveal a healthy glow — and that's just step one. Courtesy Shop now: $66 with code TATABDAY (Originally $88); tataharperskincare.com Next up is the Resurfacing Mask, Tata Harper's "glow-giving treatment" for anyone with fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. With BHA as the active ingredient, the mask is already powerful on its own — but when layered on top of the cleanser, the two deeply exfoliate, cleanse, and restore skin to a soft, youthful appearance. The mask is packed with botanical ingredients like pomegranate enzymes, pink clay, lemongrass, and elderberry to accelerate cell renewal, minimize the look of pores, and reduce the appearance of redness and lines. Courtesy Shop now: $51 with code TATABDAY (Originally $68); tataharperskincare.com After combining the two products and letting them sit for 20 minutes, the brand recommends rinsing clean with warm water and continuing with the rest of your skincare routine. If your skin is in need of a major glow-up, try out Tata Harper's cleanser and mask while these two products (and more) are 25 percent off for a few more days. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit