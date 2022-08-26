This Supermodel-Approved Brand's Plumping Face Mask Leaves Shoppers With Supple Skin "for Days"

There's nothing like a face mask that makes you want to text all your closest friends and tell them to run-don't-walk for it, and shoppers believe that this skin-plumping, floral-infused mask more than merits firing off that message.

The Hydrating Floral Mask comes from plant-based skincare brand Tata Harper, which is beloved by a running list of celebs and supermodels like Brooke Shields, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Martha Hunt. Made with a botanical blend containing 39 ingredients like beetroot, lemongrass, and banana flower oil, as well as "1,000 micro and macro molecular sizes of hyaluronic acid," per the brand, the ultra-hydrating mask is formulated to hydrate dry skin, soothe redness, and even skin tone. The results? Smooth, soft, and glowy-looking skin. Like the rest of Tata Harper's lineup, the face mask is free of toxins, synthetic chemicals, artificial fragrances, and other generally icky stuff you don't want in your skincare.

The brand recommends applying a thick layer of the mask on your face for 15 to 20 minutes for best results. You can also use it as a no-rinse overnight treatment from time to time if your skin is feeling particularly parched. If you want even more of a boost, you can mist on the Brooke Shields-approved Hydrating Floral Essence after using it, too.

Whether you go for a quickie session or opt to let it work its magic while you sleep, hundreds of shoppers rave that the Hydrating Floral Mask delivers. One reviewer who lives in a dry climate wrote that the moisturizing mask leaves her skin "supple for days" afterwards, while another shopper noted that it helps "parched" skin "feel plumped and smoothes out those fine lines." Another person even called it a "holy grail" for "sensitive, redness-prone skin."

I've used the Tata Harper mask, too, and can confirm that after just one session, I immediately felt like my dry skin was replenished and noticed my skin tone was evened out. The floral scent was also quite relaxing — perfect as part of a pre-bedtime routine or before hopping into a relaxing soak in the tub. If your skin could use a "tall drink of water," as put by one customer, then make sure to add Tata Harper's Hydrating Floral Mask to your cart ASAP.