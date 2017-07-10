This Facial Cleanser Gives Taraji P. Henson Her Glowing Complexion

Not even the much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day can distract us from Taraji P. Henson's perpetually radiant complexion. While Henson's makeup game never fails to impress us, her monochromatic looks and bold fuchsia lips quite look the same without clear, radiant skin.

One of her go-to products for keeping her complexion looking its best? Urban Skin Rx's Even Tone Cleansing Bar. The Empire star is all of us when we discover a new beauty product that actually works. But, instead of dropping her find into her friends' group chat, Henson snapped a photo and posted it on Instagram.

Thank you @urbanskinrx for my goodie bag. I swear by the even tone cleansing bar!!! 💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

There's a lot to love about this facial cleanser. It's formulated with a blend of kojic and azelaic acids that work together to fight inflammation and hyperpigmentation. You also have options on how you can use the cleanser. Along with the option of using it as a mask or a daily exfoliator, the product can be applied with the included pad or with a Clarisonic cleansing brush.

Another reason to test drive it: the cleanser is part of a line of clinical products developed by melanin expert Rachel Roff that are specifically formulated to address skin concerns of darker and melanin-rich complexions.

While Henson's facial cleanser recommendation can help you get the glowing complexion of your dreams, a fierce attitude like Cookie Lyon's is entirely up to you.