Supermodel Erin Heatherton on the Products She Needs in Her Life 

Adore Cosmetics has a brand new ambassador, and you better believe we already wanted to know about every single thing she puts on her face. Luckily, supermodel Erin Heatherton, the Sport’s Illustrated regular who was just announced as the new face to the brand, was more than willing to share all of her secrets with us skin-care obsessed editors over here at MIMI.

"Adore cosmetics embodies all of my favorite and essential beauty and skin-care elements. I love that the product is rooted in the newest, most innovated science, created with organic ingredients and produced hands-on by a committed, lovely, and conscientious team,” she told us.

In case you’re not familiar with the brand, we’re here to give you some background. Adore Cosmetics is known for utilizing organic ingredients and stem cells from produce to help product the skin’s natural cells’ ability to defend against UV light. The innovation doesn’t come cheap, though. The Collagen Face Mask rings up for a little under $700, while the Firming Eye Serum, a formula made with the stem cell technology along with antioxidant-rich vitamin E and jojoba seed oil, is almost $600.

Luxury, indeed.

So what does Erin treat her skin to? Two of her favorites include the Calming Body Peeling Scrub ($80; adorecosmetics.com) and the Essence Facial Hydrating Cream for Normal to Dry Skin ($199; adorecosmetics.com)

While we were psyched to know what products she considers must-buys from the line, we also wanted to know more about her day-to-day routine. Is Erin a "15-product lineup" girl or someone who lives for a simplistic minimal daily regimen? I fall somewhere in the middle, if we're being honest.

"I try to keep it simple with a cleanser, exfoliater, a simple serum, followed by a moisturizer, overnight cream, or mask- depending on the season," she says.

But her love for organic and quality ingredients doesn't stop at skin care. She notes RMS Beauty, Bite Beauty, and bareMinerals among her favorite makeup brands.

And while we were on the topic of healthy skin, we figured we'd made an easy transition to one of our other favorite topics, which, of course, is food.

"My favorite snacks are gluten-free whole grain crackers with seeds dipped in hummus and Fuji apples with almond butter," says Erin. "My top priority with foods are choosing organic, all natural, and unprocessed foods whenever possible."

Snack, makeup, and skin-care advice? Erin, I think we just became best friends.