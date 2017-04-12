7 Sunscreen Mists That Won't Smear Your Makeup

You know the importance of wearing sunscreen every day, but applying it and reapplying it is a neverending struggle between your makeup and SPF. Enter sunscreen setting mists: these hybrids offer the same UV/UVA protection without sacrificing your makeup look. In fact, these weightless sprays will help seal it in place. Also thrown into the mix are effective antioxidants, moisturizers, and soothing ingredients to aid in beating the heat.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite SPF setting mists to stash in your bag on summer days.

