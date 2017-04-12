7 Sunscreen Mists That Won't Smear Your Makeup

Erin Lukas
Apr 12, 2017

You know the importance of wearing sunscreen every day, but applying it and reapplying it is a neverending struggle between your makeup and SPF. Enter sunscreen setting mists: these hybrids offer the same UV/UVA protection without sacrificing your makeup look. In fact, these weightless sprays will help seal it in place. Also thrown into the mix are effective antioxidants, moisturizers, and soothing ingredients to aid in beating the heat.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite SPF setting mists to stash in your bag on summer days.

Amore Pacific Resort Sun Potection Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 30 

Soothing matsutake mushroom and hydrating bamboo sap transform Amore Pacific's sun protection mist into a cool down treatment, too. It's the next best thing when you need to escape the heat and stepping into AC isn't an option. 

Coola Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 

This mattifying spray keeps shine and sun damage under control. In addition to UV protection, the formula is also infused with calming aloe vera, cucumber, and hydrating hyaluronic acid. 

Hampton Sun Continuous Mist Sunscreen SPF 55

Spending a whole day out in the sun? This spray contains Polycrylene, an emollient that boosts water resistance. 

Goldfaden MD Sun Visor SPF 30

Get a SPF mist that can do both: Goldfaden MD's bottle stops new sun damage, while working to minimize current fine lines and dark spots caused by catching too many rays. 

Dr. Dennis Gross 

Along with waterproof makeup, consider this weightless mist a beach bag essential. Instead of harsh chemicals, the formula is packed with physical sunscreens and antioxidants that shield skin from UV/UVA rays, free radicals, and enivornmental toxins. 

Supergoop! Defende Refresh Setting Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 50 

Supergoop!'s triple-threat seals in makeup, prevents shine, and provides skin with SPF 50 protection. The best part? Thanks to its rosemary and mint scent, it doesn't have the lingering chemical smell like most sunscreens. 

Kate Somerville Uncomplikated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen

Not only does this mist not mess up your makeup, it actually helps it stay on throughout the day. Kate Somerville's setting spray offers a shield of SPF 50 protection and is infused with hyaluronic acid and light diffusing silicone powder that keep skin hydrated and smooth. 

