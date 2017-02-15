The Unexpected Way to Use Sunday Riley's Acne Clearing Facial Oil 

When you’re a beauty editor, there’s no such thing as TMI. Since a large part of the job is testing various spa treatments, hair, skincare, and makeup products so you can report on them, topics from body hair to Botox aren’t off-limits—they’re actually encouraged amongst your co-workers.

And that’s exactly how I found myself sharing my post-Brazilian wax skincare routine with two of my fellow beauty team members one afternoon. After years of shaving, I started getting Brazilian waxes to prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps. While I may be relatively bump (and hair free), I still get the odd ingrown hair even though I regularly follow the recommended post-appointment skincare routine of bi-weekly exfoliating and applying serum to my pubic area.

So when I got out of the shower one night and was out of the serum I reserve solely for this purpose, I impulsively reached for Sunday Riley’s U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Facial Oil ($80; sephora.com). It may seem counterintuitive to apply an oil to your face to clear up breakouts, but this fast-absorbing dry oil is not only enriched with acne-fighting, pore-clearing salicylic acid, it’s cut with tea tree oil and black cumin extract to prevent drying out your skin.

I’ve been relying on Sunday Riley’s oil when I’ve needed to quickly remedy pimples, and since U.F.O has never made the sensitive skin on my face angry, I figured it was worth a shot trying it down South. The next morning, I was no longer in pain from my ingrown hair, and it was vastly smaller in size. So, I had to share my discovery on the unexpected way to use the oil because that’s what friends do, right?

While they both agreed that it was a genius way of using the skin-clearing oil, one of them told me that she’s also been using it on body parts other than her face: It’s been an effective way of clearing up her back acne.

If areas other than your face get abducted by acne, razor bumps, and ingrown hairs, it’s time to start believing in U.F.O.s and let this oil invade your complexion—and the rest of your body.