Meet the Out of This World Clarifying Oil That Conquers Clogged Pores

It may seem counterintuitive to apply oil to your face if you already have oily, combination, or acne-prone skin, but Sunday Riley's recently launched U.F.O Oil ($80, Sephora) could very well be the answer to your pimple problems and oil issues. At least it was for me, as someone who often deals with an increase in oily skin and an uptick in blemishes at the onset of PMS.

The "U.F.O." doesn't stand for unidentified object, but instead stands for Ultra-Clarifying Facial Oil. However, Sunday Riley does have fun and plays up the alien theme with both the U.F.O. name and the fact that the oil is tinted green.

So what makes this oil ideal for acne or oily skin types? Well, U.F.O. contains 1.5 percent salicylic acid, which battles blackheads, treats blemishes, and keeps pores clear; tea tree oil, another skin clarifying ingredient ideal for those with acne; and black cumin seed oil to purify and clarify.

Launched earlier this summer, U.F.O. is already standing at nearly a five out of five star review with roughly 100 reviews on Sephora. Clearly, users are having a positive experience with this one. I've also been using the product myself for the past three weeks and have noticed an increase in clarity in my skin, a reduction in pore size (likely since they aren't clogged with as much sebum), and a brighter, more even complexion.

If you're on the market for a facial oil, but worried about the implications with acne-prone or already oily skin, in my opinion, this is an excellent place to start.

RELATED: How to Find Out Your Skin Type Once and for All

The product was also co-launched with another oil and acne-fighting product: Martian Mattifying Melting Water‑Gel Toner ($55, Sephora). It makes an excellent primer for your makeup, since it smooths, tightens and mattifies.

Whether you like the play on aliens and UFOs or not, one thing's for certain: this stuff will invade your skin with only good things.