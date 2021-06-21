Victoria Beckham, Cameron Diaz, and Helen Mirren Love This Skincare Line - and It's on Sale for Prime Day
If you're ever wondering how celebrities' skin looks so glowy and poreless around the clock, the answer usually lies in a gang-busting skincare routine - along with the help of aestheticians, dermatologists, nutritionists, filters, and maybe some plastic surgery. Most of those methods are out of reach for normal people with jobs, but for Amazon Prime Day, one celebrity-loved skincare line is massively on sale, so at least you can get the routine part down.
The lore of Sunday Riley products weaves an awe-inspiring picture, and praise for the products knows no end. Drew Barrymore entrusts the brand's Juno oil with her skin, and Cameron Diaz, Victoria Beckham, Helen Mirren, Julianne Moore, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and model Jourdan Dunn are also fans. The seven have skin radiant enough to power the U.S. through a temporary blackout, so clearly, the formulas are working.
That's why we jumped upon seeing three of the brand's pricey serums on sale for Amazon Prime members. Pick your elixir: There's the line-erasing Luna Sleeping Night Oil, the brightening C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, and the softening Juno Essential Face Oil, complete with an ingredient list of anti-aging antioxidants. Each is 30 percent off today only.
Shop now: $39 (Originally $55); amazon.com
"This oil is absolutely worth every penny," one shopper writes of the Luna oil's line-clearing effects. Another says it made the lines around their mouth vanish, and a third adds that the combination of retinol and 13 plant oils goes above and beyond. "It decreases the redness in my skin and acne marks virtually overnight," they write. "I also noticed that the deep furrow brow wrinkle on my forehead is so much less noticeable."
The brightening C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C oil wins similarly happy praise from 1,000+ shoppers thanks to its fast-acting effects on dark spots, uneven texture, and lines. "Wrinkles cower in fear when they see this coming," one reviewer says, noting that the glow rivals the healthy skin they saw while pregnant. Others call it magic, and one goes so far as to write that the potion is so good, you can go right ahead and throw your makeup away.
Last but not least, Sunday Riley's Juno oil is marked down to $25 for Prime Day - unheard-of pricing for the luxury brand. Per shoppers in their 60s, the softening serum is the best you can do for aging skin; in conjunction with InstaNatural's also-discounted vitamin C serum, the results are "remarkable." In contrast to the Luna oil, the Juno calls in nine cold-pressed "superfood" seed oils to brighten, hydrate, and support skin's elasticity. If you're already using a retinol, it's the ideal companion to transform dryness into smooth sailing.
"Unsurpassably perfect," a last reviewer writes of the wrinkle-plumping formula. "Juno Oil is incomparable to any other oil on the market. Softens lines and leaves just the 'right' glow. My desert island product for sure!"
Grab it and more on-sale Sunday Riley picks while you can.
Shop now: $25 (Originally $36); amazon.com
Shop now: $25 (Originally $35); amazon.com
