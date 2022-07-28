Beauty Skincare Suncare This Priming SPF Blurs Pores So Well, Shoppers Say They Skip Foundation — and It's Finally Back in Stock It uses an ingredient that’s been dubbed “Botox in a bottle.” By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 28, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Credo Beauty Truth be told, the whole summer has felt like the dog days of summer with endless swamp humidity and heat hotter than hell. Besides being physically uncomfortable, it also poses the problem of getting sunburnt (especially since excess sweating can cause sunscreen to wear off sooner). My personal approach is to incorporate as many SPF-infused products as possible — serum, lip balm, skin tint, you name it. And if you're in the market for multitasking products to use in this weather, Saint Jane's Luxury Sun Ritual Priming Sunscreen is a great option. If you haven't heard of Saint Jane before, it's a clean, beautifully packaged skincare and makeup brand, formulated with skin-soothing floral ingredients and CBD to create effective yet gentle products. This Pore Smoothing Sunscreen is formulated with zinc, desert rose, jasmine, and hibiscus, which give it a silky (not chalky) texture and a refreshingly calming scent. Per its name, desert rose is a flower known for its ability to maintain health and hydration within the most inhospitable climates. In this formula, desert rose behaves similarly, penetrating deep into the skin to hydrate and keep it supple throughout the day. Meanwhile, jasmine is partially responsible for the priming, pore-smoothing benefits of Luxury Sun Ritual. It improves texture by balancing the complexion and minimizing the look of pores with its blurring effect. Lastly, it includes hibiscus, which has been dubbed "nature's botox" by skincare experts for its ability to boost collagen production, improve elasticity, and firm wrinkles. Courtesy Shop now: $38; credobeauty.com, saintjanebeauty.com, and sephora.com If the fact that it previously sold out on both Saint Jane's website and Credo is any indication, shoppers are impressed with the results. Sunscreens have a notoriously bad reputation for being thick and chalky, but shoppers used the word "love" quite a few times in their glowing reviews. One person said the texture "is like nothing" else they've used and "absolutely" minimizes their pores. " Some days I don't even put makeup on and use this only," they added. Another shopper wrote that because they live in the sunny state of Florida, they've tried "every [sunscreen] on [Credo's website] and then some," but that Saint Jane's is "hands down" their favorite. "It is so light and velvety that it doesn't add extra weight to my sensitive, oily skin… it reduces shine and evens skin tone." Head to Credo, Saint Jane Beauty, and Sephora to try this priming SPF filled with "nature's botox" and other skin-loving goodness now that it's finally back in stock. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit