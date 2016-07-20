10 Tinted Moisturizers to Wear When It's Too Hot for Your Makeup to Handle

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jul 20, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

We’re officially half way through the summer. If you’ve made it through the season’s peak temperatures without your makeup running down your face, we salute you and please, divulge your secrets. For the rest of us that have been wicking sweat drops from our faces and taking our foundation, concealer, and blush along with  it, we have a solution to get you through the rest of the season without your face makeup melting faster than an ice cream cone. Instead of layering on your regular foundation, grab a tube of tinted moisturizer instead. These lightweight formulas glide on smoothly with even color coverage and move with your skin, rather than pool in fine lines and pores. Bonus: aside from keeping your complexion hydrated, many tinted moisturizers also boast SPF protection. Take some of the weight off for the rest of summer’s hazy days with following 10 tinted moisturizers. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Honest Beauty Everything Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free SPF 20 

Honest Beauty $28 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Radiant Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 15

Sonia Kashuk $14 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Ilia Sheer Vivid Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20

Ilia $42 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Tinted Moisturizer 

NYX $10 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

E.L.F. Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20

E.L.F. $3 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics OCC Tint 

Obsessive Complusive $30 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen 

Tarte $36 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 

Laura Mercier $44 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint SPF 15

Hourglass $55 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30 

Nars $44 SHOP NOW

