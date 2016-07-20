10 Tinted Moisturizers to Wear When It's Too Hot for Your Makeup to Handle

We’re officially half way through the summer. If you’ve made it through the season’s peak temperatures without your makeup running down your face, we salute you and please, divulge your secrets. For the rest of us that have been wicking sweat drops from our faces and taking our foundation, concealer, and blush along with it, we have a solution to get you through the rest of the season without your face makeup melting faster than an ice cream cone. Instead of layering on your regular foundation, grab a tube of tinted moisturizer instead. These lightweight formulas glide on smoothly with even color coverage and move with your skin, rather than pool in fine lines and pores. Bonus: aside from keeping your complexion hydrated, many tinted moisturizers also boast SPF protection. Take some of the weight off for the rest of summer’s hazy days with following 10 tinted moisturizers.