PREVENT Aging skin is the last thing on you’re mind when you're hitting the beach, but taking some easy steps now can prevent long-term damage. New York City dermatologist David Colbert advises eating “sun-proof” foods loaded with antioxidants like kale, tomatoes, avocados, almonds and Greek yogurt. “Other tasty summer sun foods that pack an antioxidant punch are summer squash, cucumbers, strawberries amp blueberries,” says Colbert. They provide the antioxidants you need
REPAIR Even the most cautious fall victim to an occasional sunburn—follow up with a skin-saving action plan to avoid permanent damage. Keep Aloe Vera chilled in the fridge for maximum relief when applying it! Colbert, also recommends a cool bath or shower to sooth inflammation as well as Aleve, Motrin or Aspirin. For bad sunburns that develop blisters or fever, be sure to see a physician.
In Your 30s
PREVENT The 30s is a good time to amp up your preventative routine. Take a good look at your parents and grandparents to assess the care your own skin needs now. “Use SPF 30 every day, on all exposed areas” says Colbert who works with Sienna Miller. “Find a sunscreen that is convenient for your lifestyle, whether it’s spray, lotion, cream, or a stick roll-on. This ensures that you’ll use it.” And don’t forget your lips – keep them soft, radiant and protected. “Chapstick has now increased their SPF choices to 30 amp 50!”
REPAIR “I start my patients with light Triad facials which include microdermabrasion, laser toning amp fruit acid peels to keep them looking like they’re in their 20s while in their 30s,” says Colbert.
But remember that skincare isn’t one size fits all. If you have fair, or thin skin, your skin may require more maintenance and sun protection than someone with dark skin and a fuller face.
In Your 40s
PREVENT For women in their 40s, years of accumulated sun damage presents a new challenge. Starting out with a little bit of filler is a great temporary skin fix to diminish the look of wrinkles and fine lines. For more advanced skin damage Manhattan dermatologist Laurie Polis recommends the use of Botox in tiny amounts over time. “The cumulative effect will be preventative against fine lines etching between the eyebrows, or along the forehead, or at the sides of the eyes for example.”
REPAIR For more aged and damaged skin, doctors love photodynamic therapy. During this treatment a protein is applied to a freshly exfoliated face while a blue light laser selectively destroys areas with sun damage. Polis is a fan of this therapy because a lot can be accomplished in even a single treatment, including its effectiveness in reducing precancers!
In Your 50s and Beyond
PREVENT You have toiled away many summers in the sun but that doesn’t mean you should be lax in your skincare routine now. Continue to apply an SPF 30 everyday and avoid overexposure to the sun when possible. “Another easy prevention is to get behind the oversized sunglass trend and cover a lot of area around the eyes,” says Polis. Take note, areas of your body where skin is thinner are more vulnerable to damage and serious disease.
REPAIR For mature skin, treatments like the Fraxel laser are also available. The laser addresses many skin issues including pigmentation, textural irregularities and wrinkling. For an added bonus, “It improves texture, tone and clarity of the skin and will also destroy any precancers it finds.”
