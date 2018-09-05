If You're Going to Buy One Pumpkin Thing This Fall, Make It This Face Mask

There's now another version of the internet-famous mask that took your feed by storm earlier this year. Summer Fridays, the skincare brand founded by beauty influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland has launched Overtime, a pumpkin exfoliating and brightening mask that's guaranteed to become this fall's most-Instagrammed beauty product.

The Overtime Mask ($44; sephora.com) is a clarifying mask intended to be used on full, congested skin. The hero ingredient, pumpkin, is packed with enzymes that brighten and smooth skin. Also included are apricot seed powder, a mild exfoliator that gets rid of dead skin cells, and soothing oat kernel. It's also free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic dyes, and silicone, and is vegan and cruelty-free.

And, if the pumpkin didn't scream "fall" loud enough for you, there's more: the product comes in a bronze tube, has a pumpkin spice latte-inspired scent, and resembles pumpkin pie filling. You simply can't get much more autumnal than that.

Even without its seasonally-appropriate aesthetic, Overtime is bound to become a fan-favorite: Jet Lag, the brand's first launch became a best-seller at Sephora in less than two weeks, earning celebrity fans like Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba.

So, is it worth all of the inevitable hype it's going to get? The short answer: yes! As someone with wildly sensitive skin, I think that exfoliating is one of the scariest words in the English language. Most physical exfoliators are too abrasive for me to use, and usually leave my face red and raw.

However, I've found a few exceptions, including Overtime. When I massaged it on my face for 60 seconds and let it soak in for 10 minutes as directed, the mask slightly tickled my skin — but in the best way possible. After washing it off, my skin was soft and my texture was improved. As suggested on Overtime's packaging, I followed up the hydrating no-rinse Jet Lag mask for the full Summer Friday's experience. And damn, my skin looked plump, glowy, smooth and just all around great.

Summer Fridays' Overtime Mask is available for $44 at sephora.com and summerfridays.com. The mask will hit Sephora stores in October.