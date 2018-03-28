This Best-Selling Face Mask Hides Tired Skin in 10 Minutes

With the number of beauty products that go viral, it's become hard to tell what's actually worth adding to your cart and what's simply Instagram-bait.

If you've scrolled through your feed at all in the past week, you've probably noticed a skincare product in a sleek blue tube. The product in question is Summer Fridays Jet Lag Face Mask ($48; sephora.com), the first launch from beauty influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland's line of luxe face masks.

The mask was conceived by the two influencers as a 10-minute fix for the dullness and dryness that occurs from lots of air travel and irregular sleep schedules. The formula can also remedy weather-related roughness, or sallowness from staying up way, way too late on a weeknight.

Since I was headed on an eight-hour flight a few days after getting my hands on a sample of Summer Fridays, I packed it in my carry-on in the hopes that it would do what no average moisturizer has been able to do: fix my dry, tight, post-flight skin.

The mask has a rich, creamy texture that goes on white, but melts into a clear finish. It's reminiscent of a thick night cream, but doesn't pill or feel greasy. Because it's practically invisible and doesn't have to be rinsed, it's a mask you can actually wear in public on a plane if you so choose—something that, even though I'm a beauty editor, I have never had the courage to do.

Courtesy

After spending essentially an entire day on a plane, I was groggy as hell and my skin was dehydrated, red, and splotchy. I applied the mask, let it sit and do its thing, then removed it with a damp cloth. I was surprised to find my skin radiant, soft, and smooth. The redness around my nose was completely gone, and my face didn't have that rubber-band tightness that it usually does after a flight. Basically, I looked like I just came from a fancy facial instead of an airplane cabin.

I'm crediting the mask's effectiveness to its curated blend of tried-and-true ingredients. Vitamin C and chestnut extract brighten skin, niamcinamide minimizes redness and pores, and sodium hyaluronate hydrates and locks in moisture—an all-star lineup you're probably familiar with from other products you use in your skincare routine.

Given that combined, the duo has over 850K loyal followers, it's not that surprising that the mask sold out on the brand's website and became sephora.com's best-selling skincare product in under two weeks.

VIDEO: One of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Around the World

"Similar to other social media stars who have launched successful brands with a few products, Summer Fridays not only successfully launched a high-quality product, but did so by taking a social media-led marketing approach," Artemis Patrick, chief merchandising officer for Sephora, tells us. "We’re excited by the brand’s ability to quickly generate a cult following with a single product.”

Sure, at almost $50 the mask might seem like expensive price to pay for a few more Instagram likes, the fact that it delivers on results makes the launch worth all of the hype. Until an instant jet lag cure exists, consider it your best bet.