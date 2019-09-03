Summer Fridays Just Launched a New Product — and It’s Not a Face Mask

Image zoom Courtesy

I won't shut up about the dark spots on my jawline. My post-hormonal acne marks are my number one skin concern, and I'm constantly researching and testing products in hopes of finding one that works even better than the last one I've tried.

People like me are exactly why Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland created CC Me Vitamin C Serum, the brand's latest launch, and expansion into skincare categories beyond face masks. After Summer Fridays announced the new product on Instagram, Hewitt let her followers ask her anything they wanted about the serum on her personal Instagram Story.

She revealed that the idea for the CC Me Vitamin C Serum was completely crowdsourced and she and Gores Ireland had been working on the formula since they launched their first mask, Jet Lag, in March 2018. "Ok so after @laurengores and I launched @summerfridays we started asking you for your top skincare concerns," she wrote. "Over and over again, hyperpigmentation and dark spots and acne scars kept being an issue you were trying to help."

Because fans asked for it, the duo started developing a serum that would treat hyperpigmentation and dark spots along with other benefits such as a boost in collagen production, hydration, and antioxidant protection.

Available today, the final formula includes two forms of vitamin C for super-charged skin-brightening and antioxidant protection. This is where the "CC" in the name comes in. There's also squalane to hydrate and lock in moisture, collagen to firm and improve elasticity, plus a soothing mix of botanical extracts. Like the entire Summer Fridays line, CC Me Vitamin C Serum is cruelty-free, vegan, free of parabens, sulfates, synthetic dyes or fragrances, and made in the US.

Ahead of CC Me Vitamin C Serum's launch, the brand sent me a sample to try out. While vitamin C is touted to be the most effective ingredient for getting rid of dark spots, many products that contain it are sticky and smell like stale hot-dog water. Luckily, CC Me is slightly milky so it goes on smooth and it has a pleasant, subtle citrus scent.

My skin quickly drank up the serum without leaving any residue, so it'll be great to use in the morning to get that antioxidant protection during the day. Once it was fully absorbed, my face instantly looked more glowy and plump, but since I've only used CC Me a few times, I can't call out whether it's doing anything for my dark spots. Considering the consistency makes the serum ideal for wearing under sunscreen and makeup, I'm going to CC it (get it?) onto my usual routine.

Summer Fridays CC Me Vitamin C Serum is available for $64 at Sephora.com and Summerfridays.com.