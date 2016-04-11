This Service Will Make Sure You’re Never Without a Sheet Mask

Sheet masks are among those products so essential to our skin-care routine, we wonder how we ever managed to get glowing without 'em.

Cue Mask Maven, a subscription service on a mission to make sure that nightmare thought never becomes your reality. For $15, you'll be sent a curated selection of nine to eleven sheets per month (sometimes they even throw in traditional rinse-off formulas, too). And, since the brands are sourced straight from Korea, you're getting first-to-market formulas with innovative ingredients you otherwise might not find stateside.

RELATED: InStyle Beauty Editors' Picks for the Best Face Masks on the Market

So, for a little more than $1 per mask, we're declaring this subscription the world's least expensive skin-insurance.