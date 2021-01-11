Ulta Shoppers Are Buying Multiple Jars of This Neck-Firming Cream — and It’s Half-Priced Right Now
You've been advised to regularly moisturize your face for wrinkle prevention, but when's the last time you paid attention to the skin on your neck? The often neglected area can be the first area to show visible signs of aging from continuous sun exposure and loss of elasticity. While daily applications of sunscreen are a smart move to ward off sagging and uneven tone, implementing a neck and décolletage cream into your regimen can make all the difference.
And right now, the highly-rated TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus from StriVectin is 50 percent off, as part of Ulta's Love Your Skin event. If you and your neck are in the market for an upgrade, act fast: The sale only lasts for 24 hours.
The anti-aging cream works day after day to lift and firm the delicate skin on your neck, all the while minimizing any noticeable fine lines. Not only does it smooth crepey skin, but it also evens out any discoloration. and strengthens your skin's barrier for better moisture retention.
To see the best results, the brand recommends you apply the cream both morning and night by gently massaging it in an upward motion along the jawline and neck. Applications on the décolletage should be done in a circular motion.
The cream has received hundreds of five-star reviews from Ulta shoppers, and many agree it works like "magic" on age lines and softening dry skin. What's more, customers say the lightweight formula instantly sinks into skin with no greasy residue. Plenty of devoted users have consistently repurchased the product, claiming they "can't live without it" in their regimens.
"I first noticed my neck lines and sagging during Zoom calls," wrote one reviewer. "I have never used any neck treatment before, but I turned 50 this year and it's obviously time to start. I spent more than I have on any beauty product on this, but I noticed significant improvement very quickly. Overall my neck looks much smoother and younger. I will keep buying it because it actually works!"
"I've been using StriVectin since it was introduced on the marketplace. I am almost 80 and look like I'm in my early 60s. I use it religiously two times a day and could never give it up," shared another shopper.
The StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus has been brought down to just $48 at Ulta today only. Hurry before this deal ends.