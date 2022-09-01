My 60-Year-Old Mom Swears by This Tightening Serum for Smoothing Wrinkles — and It's 50% Off Today Only

Even at 60 years old, my mom is constantly told that she looks like she's in her 40s. For the longest time, her skin's resistance to sagging and creping has defied logic — especially considering that for most of her life, her skincare routine involved zero SPF, retinoids, or even moisturizer. However, around age 55, she started complaining about not looking like herself anymore. The fine lines developing around her eyes and mouth were small, but bothered her nonetheless. After visiting her dermatologist, she amped up her skincare routine, and got really into one brand in particular: StriVectin.

My mom's go-to is the brand's PepTight​ Tightening and Brightening Face Serum. The formula's hero ingredient, peptides, are amino acids that promote collagen production in the skin to plump, smooth, and maintain overall resiliency against drooping and creasing. The formula also contains brightening vitamin C, which can help to even your complexion and diminish dark spots caused by sun damage and aging. All of these benefits are aided by glycerin, an underrated ingredient that soothes and hydrates skin.

For the past couple of years, my mom has religiously used (and, if we're being honest, gatekept) this product. While I think she looks beautiful with and without wrinkles, the formula has definitely made a big difference in smoothing out fine lines and crow's feet. Even the deeper lines between her eyes and around her mouth have diminished. When looking at photos from recent trips we've taken together, I can already tell how much more confident she's become. Best of all, as part of Ulta's massive sale, everyone can score this serum for 50 percent off until midnight tonight.

Courtesy

Shop now: $50 (Originally $100), ulta.com

Fortunately for my mom, another one of her StriVectin favorites is also discounted, but only until the end of the day. Like the brand's peptide-packed serum, the Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum smooths deep wrinkles and restores a healthy glow to tired skin. In fact, the first time she tried this out, my dad said he immediately noticed a difference. Emollients like seed oil moisturize and add glow to your complexion, while a complex of B3 vitamins gently eliminate redness, acne, and dark spots.

Courtesy

Shop now: $45 (Originally $89), ulta.com

Once again, both mom-approved serums are 50 percent off for the remainder of the day, so if there was ever a time to try them out, it's right now. Shop the StriVectin PepTight​ Tightening and Brightening Face Serum, the Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum and more on-sale steals before the end of the day:

Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $54); ulta.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $33 (Originally $65); ulta.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $90 (Originally $179); ulta.com