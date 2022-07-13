Beauty Skincare 60-Year-Olds Say This 40%-Off Neck Cream "Delays the Aging Process" So Well, People Think They're a Decade Younger Strivectin’s Power Starters Trio has everything you need. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle Strivectin's anti-aging skincare is often dubbed "holy grail" products by shoppers — and that's in addition to being the brand of choice for 78-year-old supermodel Lauren Hutton. Perhaps you've been so seduced by Strivectin's swan song that you've made it to the product page, only to be intimidated and dismayed by arguably expensive price tags. Now's the time to finally take the plunge; a number of its products are discounted for Prime Day, most notably the Power Starters Tighten & Lift three-product set, which is 40 percent off. This trio is made up of the Tighten & Lift Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum, Advanced Lightweight Neck Cream, and Tighten & Lift Peptight 360 Degree Eye Serum. The kit has over 600 five-star ratings, while individually, the face serum has hundreds of five-star ratings, the neck cream has nearly 3,000, and the eye serum has over 600. Courtesy Shop now: $53 (Originally $89); amazon.com The Tighten and Lift range is formulated to improve the elasticity of skin, while also promoting tighter, more lifted, and a more toned complexion. The hyaluronic acid- and peptide-packed Brightening Face Serum is so effective, one five-star shopper wrote, "I have spent thousands of dollars looking for this and it's worth every penny. My skin looks 15 years younger." Another shopper said that although they have been using the Tightening and Brightening Face Serum for months, they saw an improvement in wrinkles after the first time. Although all of these products are remarkable, the Advanced Lightweight Neck Cream is truly the pièce de résistance. The over 2,900 five-star ratings highlight how "the overall texture and firmness of your skin is noticeably improved immediately and continues to improve with use." The star ingredient in this neck cream is a proprietary Gravitite-CF Lifting Complex that improves the elasticity of skin and gives a lifting effect. One shopper in their late 60s wrote, "Consistent use has greatly delayed the aging process for me… When I recently started talking about retiring, I found out my coworkers thought I am in my early 50s." Lastly, there is the Peptight Eye Serum that is formulated with peptides to firm skin, improve eye contours, and even lift sagging of the upper lids. Caffeine brightens dark circles, and a microalgae marine ferment combination specifically targets crepey eye skin. A 50-year-old shopper said that an accident in their teenage years left them with skin loss under one eye that had to be fixed with plastic surgery. "After about a month of using Strivectin Peptight Eye Serum, you can hardly tell there was any damage and the skin tone is the same as the rest of my face." Another gleeful shopper said, "I'm religious about my eye cream… but nothing [seemed} to be really saturating my skin with moisture, until this. It feels so effective and healthy… within a few weeks, you'll be amazed at your skin." The hours are ticking until the end of Prime Day, so grab your age-defying, skin-tightening Strivectin skincare set for 40 percent off while you can. Shop Strivectin's Tighten & Lift Range: Strivectin Tighten & Lift Peptight Face Serum Shop now: $74 (Originally $99); amazon.com Strivectin Advanced Lightweight Neck Cream Shop now: $67 (Originally $95); amazon.com Strivectin Tighten & Lift Peptight 360-Degree Eye Serum Shop now: $52 (Originally $69); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit