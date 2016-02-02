See Your Favorite Stars Pose in Zit Cream and Face Mask Selfies

itsashbenzo/instagram
Alexis Bennett
Feb 02, 2016

We've become accustomed to seeing our favorite actresses and singers decked out with a full face of makeup on the red carpet, but thanks to social media, several stars are opening up and showing us what they really look like underneath their immaculate contouring and perfectly feathered brows. We've seen tons of no-makeup selfies, but lately the stars are also showing us what it takes to keep their skin camera ready.

From spot treatment creams to popular sheet masks, Hollywood celebs have access to the best beauty treatments and they haven't been shy about sharing their secrets. The skin care process isn't always a glamorous one, but it certainly is refreshing to see so many celebs sharing their straightforward beauty moments. If you really want to see how they keep their skin ready for the spotlight scroll down for their rare zit cream- and face mask-filled moments.

1 of 17 Instagram/@daisyridley

Daisy Ridley

Ridley posted a photo of her with some 'spot cream' on while sipping a drink out of a mug and flaunting a topknot.

2 of 17 dianekruger/instagram

Diane Kruger

"This is the stuff nightmares are made of !" Kruger joked just beneath a hilarious selfie. The funny actress went on to say, "Trying a new Nuxe face mask... #SundayFunDay #rainy #whywontthatpimplegoaway#"

3 of 17 itsashbenzo/instagram

Ashley Benson

The always pretty Benson didn't shy away from posting her regimen, and even teased in the caption,"It's the new trend."

4 of 17 lindsaylohan/instagram

Lindsay Lohan

The redheaded beauty revealed how she spends the beginning of her weeks by typing, "Yes. It's that time. #sunday."

5 of 17 bellahadid/instagram

Bella Hadid

The gorgeous model revealed how she winds down her days by simply writing in the caption, "Goodnight."

6 of 17 januaryjones/instagram

January Jones

The gorgeous actress gave us quite a view. Not the city, but that miracle-working mask. In the caption she included, "G'morning NYC! Travel/hotel=dehydrated=scary moisture mask➡️will be 10yrs younger in 15min!"

7 of 17 mindykaling/instagram

Mindy Kaling

Kaling shared not one, but two snaps of her humble beauty routine. In the photo's caption the hilarious actress joked, "That zit cream in your 30's life. At least I'm not going on the Tonight Show later today."

8 of 17 katyperry/instagram

Katy Perry

The "Firework" singer gave us quite a laugh as she demonstrated how she started off her week. She included below the funny pic, "Monday's got me like :-/."

9 of 17 mirandakerr/instagram

Miranda Kerr

Models only use the best to keep their money-making faces camera ready. Kerr revealed her secret solution in the caption by writing, "Afternoon face mask by KORA Organics."

10 of 17 madonna/instagram

Madonna

The singing sensation gave her own MDNA Skin products a test drive, and we almost didn't recognize her underneath the healing clay mask. 

11 of 17 lordemusic/instagram

Lorde

The globetrotting singer decided to keep things real with her fans, and proved that not every night is a glamorous one. She typed under her makeup-free selfie, "in bed in paris with my acne cream on."

12 of 17 heidiklum/instagram

Heidi Klum

The busy mom revealed what really happens when her brood is away by including in the caption, "Kids school drop off ... then Mommy time."

13 of 17 ladygaga/instagram

Lady Gaga

Gaga's laugh-out-loud post was classic, and she even wrote in the caption, "Had too much fun with my facial masks. Does it look like Margiela?"

14 of 17 khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian

The reality star couples the beauty treatments with her fitness routine and wrote, "Me time!!! I love a good face mask. Feels great after sweaty workouts. S--t just got real."

15 of 17 brooklyndecker/instagram

Brooklyn Decker

Decker poked fun at herself by hilariously captioning her selfie, "Acne-1. Decker-0."

16 of 17 adrianalima/instagram

Adriana Lima

The always gorgeous supermodel showed us how things really are backstage as she struck a pose with Lais Ribeiro while wearing a beauty mask.

17 of 17 chrissyteigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen

Although Teigen is as close as one can get to perfection, she always gives us a good laugh on Instagram with peeks at her sometimes not-so glamorous world. 

