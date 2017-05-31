This Self-Tanning Sheet Mask Is the Secret to Glowy Summer Skin

I don’t consider a botched self-tanning experiment on my legs that big of a deal. I’ll just wear jeans for the next few days! But on my face? The fear of streaks and blotchiness, and the clean up, is why I’ve always opted for a whole lot of bronzer instead. But St. Tropez's latest innovation completely changed my view on the act of faux tanning my face.

The brand launched the very first self-tanning sheet mask, which sounds like the most convenient way ever to give your face a little glow—and trust me, it is.

Courtesy $9 SHOP NOW St. Tropez

Relatively mess-free and foolproof to use (unless you fall asleep with it on?), the tanning solution is infused into the paper-like mask. Like any sheet mask you’d use to boost your skin’s hydration or tighten your pores, you smooth the mask over your skin and wait for the recommended amount of time. When you’re done, you toss the mask and gently pat the remaining serum into your skin.

When I opted up the packet, I was shocked to see that the solution was colorless, so I didn’t have to worry about any orange-hued serum dripping down my neck. The longer you keep it on, the more developed tan you’ll get, but 15 minutes is the maximum. Since I had just received a spray tan from St. Tropez skin-finishing expert Sophie Evans, I decided I could pull off the tan that comes with 10 minutes of wear-time. At my initial spray-tan appointment, Evans told me that the mask would also be a quick and easy way to keep up my new glow. She recommended that I blend the remaining serum into my hairline and down my neck and décolleté after I removed the mask.

A few other tips? Evans said to blend a non-oil based moisturizer about a half of an inch from my hair line so the tan doesn't transfer to my hair, or on any areas of severe dry skin, dark pigmentation, or enlarged pores. Finally, she says to be sure you wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after pressing the formula into your skin.

RELATED: The Best Sun Care and Self Tanners

Smoothing out any air bubbles, I let the mask sit for about 10 minutes while I washed my dishes (it actually stays in place!) and then peeled it off. Pressing the formula into my skin, I looked in the mirror and noticed my skin looked dewy, refreshed, hydrated, and very lightly bronzed. And as the night went on, the color developed even more—kind of like I had spent a few hours out at the pool.

VIDEO: 11 Times Kylie Jenner Gave Us #SummerGoals

I had pretty much accepted my face was forever going to be lighter than the skin on my arms or legs, but this new sheet mask has made getting an even and full-body tan an actual possibility. Not only that, but it gave me a glow that could rival a few creamy highlighters I have in my makeup bag. Plus, who doesn't like a sheet mask?