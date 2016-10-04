Spa Week Means You Can #TreatYoSelf for $50

Get ready to treat yourself! Spa week is coming. The annual event takes place October 17 through October 23 this year, so now is the perfect time to book if you're interested in indulging. All massages are discounted to $50 (from $100 to $500), and numerous spas, wellness centers, and fitness facilities participate.

We poked around to find some of the best deals to be had. You can also check out the website to see what's available near you.

NYC's Daphne is offering a 45-minute non-surgical lift facial with micro-current treatment. It normally costs $225, and includes an anti-aging hand treatment as a bonus.

Seattle's Penelope and the Beauty Bar has a 60-minute hydrating body wrap and dry brush treatment. Standard price is $195.

The Organic Pharmacy in Beverly Hills is participating in spa week by offering their 60-minute award winning "Rose Crystal Lymphatic Facial with Extractions." The normal price is $150.

Nationwide, Elizabeth Arden's Red Door Spas will provide their 50 Minute "De-Stress Body Treatment," which normally costs $225 and involves exfoliation, a body wrap, and scalp massage.

May you go forth and get scrubbed down, hydrated, soothed, and invigorated—for a fraction of the price.