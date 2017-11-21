10 Soothing Body Lotions to Prep Your Skin for Winter 

Temperamental fall skin is no joke. No matter where you live, the minute the colder air hits, skin becomes, dry, flaky, and itchy. To put it mildly, dealing with seasonally parched skin is just as annoying as forgetting to charge your iPhone and leaving your charger at home. Thanks to Mother Nature, the winter’s approaching frigid weather will only worsen the state of your skin. However, just like how you pulled your jackets, sweaters, and boots out of storage on Labor Day weekend, you can put in a little bit of prep work for your skin, too.

Stocking up on an effective body lotion will not only sooth any dryness you’re experiencing now, but will also ensure you have a supply to slather on later. From drugstore diamonds to luxe formulas, the following 10 body lotions will keep your skin smooth and hydrated throughout the cold weather.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products