6 Solid Facial Toners to Try Now 

Facial toners are one of the most divisive skincare products. Team toner swears that wiping a toner-soaked cotton ball on your face after cleansing is essential for clearing and balancing your pores, while the other side argues that they’re an extra step you don’t really need to add to an already extensive skincare routine.

Even though I love how squeaky clean and fresh my acne-prone skin feels after using one, I consider toner a bonus step. If I’m taking my skincare products to go—especially if I’m travelling—a bottle of toner usually doesn’t make it into my makeup bag.

When you’re only allowed one zip-lock bag for all of your beauty products and toiletries, choosing what boards the plane with you and what stays at home can turn into a full-blown Hunger Games situation. If you’re a toner enthusiast, now there are a handful of solutions. The solution: stick toners. Instead of wiping these formulas on, you glide them over your face—no rinsing required. You get all the benefits of a regular toner in a TSA-friendly package that doesn’t take up too much space in your bag.

Here, we’ve rounded up six solid toners to introduce you to the latest addition to the solid skincare product trend.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Caolion Pore Glowing Moisture Stick

Don’t let the compact size of this solid toner fool you. The small, but mighty stick has the same cooling, calming sensation of your favorite liquid toners and leaves skin with that lit-from-within glow we’re all striving to achieve.

2 of 6 Courtesy

E.L.F. Daily Moisture Stick

Use E.L.F.’s multipurpose balm post-cleanser to quench an extremely dry complexion, or replace your regular moisturizer with the stick when you’re traveling. It’s enriched with a blend of antioxidants like shea, avocado, and cocoa that hydrate and prevent signs of aging. Bonus: at $6, the stick will set you back less than what you spend on your desk lunch.

3 of 6 Courtesy

Stila Aqua Glow Perfecting Primer

This water-based stick hydrates and primes skin so that you have a clear, balanced canvas to apply your makeup on. It also depuffs and gets rid of excess oil, which makes it perfect for stashing in your bag on summer long weekends at the beach.

4 of 6 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Matcha Toner

It all started with Milk’s Matcha Toner. Called the first solid toner when it launched this spring, this game-changing stick glides on like a lip balm and has a calming, hydrating effect on the skin. It’s formulated with kombucha, witch hazel extract, and of course, matcha which are all known for their detoxifying and pore-purifying properties. Your matcha obsession just went next-level.   

5 of 6 Courtesy

TonyMoly Panda’s Dream So Cool Eye Stick

Along with being shamelessly cute, TONYMOLY’s panda-shaped stick toner soothes, depuffs, and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles on your under eye area. How does it do it? The popular K-beauty brand stacked the formula with hydrating bamboo and seawater extracts.

6 of 6 Courtesy

Ilia Cucumber Water Stick

Green beauty fans will love organic brand Ilia’s soothing toner. The hydrating and anti-inflammatory combination of cucumber pulp, aloe, extract, and chicory root make it a great post-sun recovery treatment for dry skin.

