Everyone’s Favorite Swimwear Brand Just Launched Sunscreen

Image zoom Courtesy

Finding the perfect sunscreen that isn't greasy or chalky is about as difficult as shopping for a new swimsuit. Now, Solid & Striped has you completely covered for the beach, pool, or wherever you plan on wearing a bikini this summer.

The popular swimwear brand is branching out into beauty products with a line of sunscreens. "Suncare seemed like the natural next step for Solid & Striped and the perfect extension of our swimwear collections," said Isaac Ross, the brand's founder, in a press release. "We're excited to launch suncare that can be used at the beach or year-round as part of your daily routine. We worked hard to create a product with a modern formula free of ingredients that are harmful to marine life and the environment."

RELATED: 8 Sunscreens That Don't Irritate Sensitive Skin

These new products include All-Over Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30, available in an eight-ounce full-size and three-ounce travel-size bottle, and Face Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30, a sheer, lightweight SPF that goes on like a serum. According to the brand, a Sun Balm SPF 45 will launch later this summer.

Both of the current launches are dermatologist-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, and controversial SPF ingredient, oxybenzone.

When Solid & Striped was formulating its first-ever sunscreens, they turned to product developer Alexis Page, who's worked with Glossier, MAC, and Pat McGrath Labs. The minimalist, but colorful bottles were designed by creative director Ezra Petronio.

VIDEO: When You Apply Sunscreen in Your Skincare Routine Actually Matters A Lot

Given that Solid & Striped's suits are the only thing more popular in summer Instagram posts than flamingo pool floaties, expect to see a ton of this citrus SPF bottles on your feed this summer.

Solid & Striped's All-Over Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($18-$28) and Face Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($28) are available at solidandstriped.com.