I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Vitamin C-Infused Sunscreen Gel Is One of the Best Products I've Ever Tried

It gives my skin an unbelievable soft-focus finish.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Vitamin C-Infused Sunscreen Gel Is One of the Best Products I've Ever Tried
Photo: Getty Images

Developing different routines has been crucial for helping me cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of my favorites is spending hours each day on the tiny balcony attached to my apartment. It's only big enough for a folding chair and looks onto a parking lot, but I feel enormously lucky to have the escape. There's no escaping the midday sun's hot glare, though, which is why each morning I coat my face in Solara's SPF 30 mineral sunscreen.

It's still pretty rare (albeit becoming more common) for me to find a sunscreen I genuinely enjoy using, but the brand's Fortune Teller Brightening Sunscreen Serum is a gorgeous entity. A few pumps of the non-nano zinc formula sinks into my skin within seconds, and like all my favorite new SPFs, it double times as a moisturizer and dose of vitamin C — so much so that I skip any other products in the morning.

The ingredients are hydrating enough to leave my dry, sensitive skin feeling supple, thanks to the included argan oil, aloe, hyaluronic acid, and jojoba esters. Tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate and licorice root extract brighten the skin, and other reviewers said they saw their dark spots improve within a few weeks. More remarked on the noticeable glow it gives, which I can second: There's no white cast, just a soft-focus blurring effect.

Solara Suncare Fortune Teller Brightening Sunscreen Serum
Courtesy

Shop now: $64; solarasuncare.com and thedetoxmarket.com

As another fan in their 40s commented, it's the rare sunscreen they actually want to wear, because as another person put it, the silky gel "doesn't even feel like sunscreen." The only downside is the price; $64 is more than I like to pay for an SPF, but since the brand sent me it to try, I'll be using the stellar formula until its final drop.

If you want something a bit easier to swing, the brand's $25 version is just as good, although it doesn't include the vitamin C edge. That said, the Fortune Teller Brightening Sunscreen Serum is definitely my gold standard. You can get a bottle for yourself at the brand's website or The Detox Market.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Beauty Editor Picks From This Celebrity-Approved Brand's End of Summer Sale
I've Been Devoted to This Skincare Brand for Over a Decade — Here's What I'm Buying From Its Annual Sale
This Editor-Approved Brand's New Sunscreen Feels Like a Moisturizing Cloud
This Editor-Approved Brand's New Sunscreen Feels Like a Moisturizing Cloud
Out of the Thousands of Clean Skincare Products on the Market, Amazon Shoppers Gave These 10 the Highest Ratings
Out of the Thousands of Clean Skincare Products on the Market, Amazon Shoppers Gave These 10 the Highest Ratings
Shoppers Call This Editor-Approved Sunscreen the "Perfect Option" for Mature Skin — and It's on Sale
Shoppers Call This Editor-Approved Sunscreen the "Perfect Option" for Mature Skin — and It's on Sale
Fleur and Bee Eye Cream
This Eye Cream Sold Outrageously on Prime Day — and Now the Whole Brand Is 50% Off
Truskin Mineral Sunscreen
The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Just Launched a $15 Mineral Sunscreen
Fans Say This Moisturizing, Brightening Sunscreen Makes Their Skin "Supple" — and I'm Obsessed
Fans Say This Moisturizing, Brightening Sunscreen Makes Their Skin "Supple" — and I'm Obsessed
CLEAN SLATE: Bloomeffects New Tinted Sunscreen Blends Flawlessly Into Every Skin Tone
This All-In-One Sunscreen Will Replace Every Single Product In Your Daytime Skincare Routine
Shoppers Say This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Sunscreen Replaces Moisturizer and Foundation
Shoppers Say This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Sunscreen Replaces Moisturizer and Foundation
Venus Williams Was “Frustrated” by the Lack of Transparent Sunscreen Options — So She Created Her Own Line
Venus Williams Was "Frustrated" by the Lack of Transparent Sunscreen Options — So She Created Her Own Line
This Supermodel-Approved Hydrating Sunscreen Tint Is on Sale — Along With Countless Editor Favorites
This Supermodel-Approved Hydrating Sunscreen Tint Is on Sale — Along With a Myriad of Editor Favorites
Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches
I Didn't Think Under-Eye Patches Worked on Me Until I Tried These Wildly Popular De-Puffing Gels
The Anti-Aging Face Oil Reese Witherspoon "Loves" Is on Sale
The Anti-Aging Face Oil Reese Witherspoon "Loves" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Clean Beauty Hits
Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Eye Balm "Adds Life" to Their Eyes and Profoundly Softens Lines
Best Body Lotion with SPF
The Best Body Lotions With SPF to Hydrate and Protect Your Skin 365 Days a Year
The Tightening, Brightening Serum Shoppers Are "Obsessed With" Is on Sale
The Tightening Serum Shoppers Are "Obsessed With" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Editor-Loved Favorites