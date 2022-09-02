I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Vitamin C-Infused Sunscreen Gel Is One of the Best Products I've Ever Tried

Developing different routines has been crucial for helping me cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of my favorites is spending hours each day on the tiny balcony attached to my apartment. It's only big enough for a folding chair and looks onto a parking lot, but I feel enormously lucky to have the escape. There's no escaping the midday sun's hot glare, though, which is why each morning I coat my face in Solara's SPF 30 mineral sunscreen.

It's still pretty rare (albeit becoming more common) for me to find a sunscreen I genuinely enjoy using, but the brand's Fortune Teller Brightening Sunscreen Serum is a gorgeous entity. A few pumps of the non-nano zinc formula sinks into my skin within seconds, and like all my favorite new SPFs, it double times as a moisturizer and dose of vitamin C — so much so that I skip any other products in the morning.

The ingredients are hydrating enough to leave my dry, sensitive skin feeling supple, thanks to the included argan oil, aloe, hyaluronic acid, and jojoba esters. Tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate and licorice root extract brighten the skin, and other reviewers said they saw their dark spots improve within a few weeks. More remarked on the noticeable glow it gives, which I can second: There's no white cast, just a soft-focus blurring effect.

Courtesy

Shop now: $64; solarasuncare.com and thedetoxmarket.com

As another fan in their 40s commented, it's the rare sunscreen they actually want to wear, because as another person put it, the silky gel "doesn't even feel like sunscreen." The only downside is the price; $64 is more than I like to pay for an SPF, but since the brand sent me it to try, I'll be using the stellar formula until its final drop.

If you want something a bit easier to swing, the brand's $25 version is just as good, although it doesn't include the vitamin C edge. That said, the Fortune Teller Brightening Sunscreen Serum is definitely my gold standard. You can get a bottle for yourself at the brand's website or The Detox Market.