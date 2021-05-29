TikTok Is Raving About This $1 Powder That Gently Removes Hair From (Ahem) Everywhere
'Tis the season for bare skin. If you're someone who prefers to remove their body hair, you might be reaching for a razor or scheduling a wax appointment before throwing on your shorts, tank tops, and bathing suits. TikTokers and over 14,000 Amazon shoppers, however, will be reaching for the Softsheen-Carson Magic Shaving Powder to keep their skin smooth and soft this summer. It's also only $1.
It might seem like TikTokers discover all the new products, but usually, there's a longer-lead origin story to everything that shows up on the app. This brand has been around for 110 years, and the Magic Shaving powder, which is a depilatory or a chemical hair remover like your favorite drugstore Nair or Veet product, has been a long-time favorite for shavers, particularly Black men. According to Mona Gohara, a board-certified dermatologist, "men with deeper skin can be more prone to ingrown hairs and razor bumps" which is why a depilatory is so helpful. It uses a mixture of calcium thioglycolate, calcium carbonate, and calcium hydroxide to painlessly break down the keratin structure of the hair follicle, so hair weakens and breaks off when you remove the cream or powder. It allows for a "closer shave" so there's less risk for ingrown hairs or bumps. It also allows for results up to four days so you can go longer days between removing your hair.
To use the product, scoop out two teaspoons of the powder and mix with equal amounts of water to create a paste. Apply to your legs, armpits, or whenever else you'd like to remove hair, wait five to seven minutes, and wipe clean with a damp washcloth for smooth, hairless skin. Note: The brand recommends not shaving for at least 36 hours before trying this product and to test it on a small patch of skin to ensure you won't have any irritation. It works so well Amazon customers have dubbed it a "magic hair removal potion."
"I stumbled on this product when looking for alternatives for Nair. I LOVE it," says one Amazon customer. "I have very sensitive skin and Nair really irritates my skin. I thought I'd give this a try and ummmm where has this been all my life!! My legs are so smooth and they aren't irritated at all."
"All the hair came right off and my legs, armpits and.... have never been so soft in my life!" says another. "No razor burn and no ingrown hairs. I will never take a blade to my body again."
Customers with psoriasis, eczema, and other skin sensitivities say the shaving powder gave them no irritation or issues — even on more sensitive body parts like their armpits and bikini line. The only real complaint is that the smell can be a bit overpowering, but ultimately shoppers say its manageable.
If you're ready for silky smooth skin sans razor or wax, grab Softsheen-Carson's Magic Shaving Powder for just $1 at Amazon.