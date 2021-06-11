Finally, A Solution for My Stubborn Razor Bumps
Soft Services is a new body care brand that puts the skin below your neck first.
Your skin doesn't stop at your neck - a fact I'm constantly reminded of every time I get a wax, because my esthetician is convinced I'm lying about not shaving and exfoliating in-between appointments.
Even if I'm good about using a body scrub, the reality is, unlike my face, the rest of my skin is prone to ingrown hairs and red bumps. And if I was experiencing texture issues on my face, I would use a serum packed with gentle, yet effective chemical exfoliants like lactic acid.
That's exactly why Glossier alums Rebecca Zhou and Annie Kreighbaum started Soft Services, a new brand that wants you to take the skin on your body as seriously as your face. Soft Services' first three products include a bar soap that offers physical exfoliation for keratosis pilaris (KP), a soothing body lotion that also improves texture and tone, and a chemical exfoliant gel, which has quickly become part of my post-shower routine.
The Smoothing Solution ($34) is formulated with ingredients you'd typically find in an exfoliating serum or mask, such as lactic acid. In fact, it looks like one of my favorite AHA serums. The AHA acid is balanced with soothing centella and aloe barbadensis leaf juice, plus humectants like sodium hyaluronate and urea. The gel isn't sticky and dries down nicely so your underwear doesn't become glued to your skin or feel slimy.
Within a few days of using Smoothing Solution, the red bumps on my bikini line are gone and the texture under my under arms has improved, too. I've also applied it to the back of my shoulders and chest where I get tiny blemishes from working out, and I've noticed the exfoliant has also helped with my mild body acne.
Along with smoothing skin, the gel also can be used to minimize discoloration. It's too early to tell whether or not Smoothing Solution has done anything about the darkness of my arm pits, but I plan on continuing with it to find out.
Now, maybe my esthetician will finally believe I do follow the essential in-between waxing routine. TBA.
Good to Go used to be the column where we'd share the beauty products we can't travel without. But while travel's off the table, we'll be focusing on products that make us feel good in quarantine. This month, why I'm obsessed with Soft Services Smoothing Solution.