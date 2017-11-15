Sofia Richie's First Beauty Gig Is the Secret Behind Her Great Skin

Whenever we see one of Sofia Richie's vacation 'grams, we don't FOMO from the fact that we're sitting at our desks instead of on a beach in Mexico. We're dying to know what products are in the model's beauty routine that always keeps her skin looking smooth and radiant from head-to-toe.

It turns out that the answer is in the model's announcement of her first beauty campaign. Richie shared on Instagram that she's the Nip+Fab's newest ambassador, a British beauty brand that's known for its cult-favorite glycolic acid skincare product range.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Im the new ambassador for @nipandfab ! thanks for having me @mrsrodial #SofiaXNipAndFab #NipAndFab 🖤 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:15am PST

RELATED: Daily Beauty Buzz: Sofia Richie's Upside Down Eyeliner

Speaking of the alpha-hydroxy acid, in a release from the brand, Richie shared that Nip+Fab's upcoming launch, a version of its beloved Glycolic Pads for sensitive skin is one of her three skincare must-haves.

Keep scrolling to find out what Nip+Fab products are essential in Richie's routine and why she loves them.

VIDEO: 5 Effective Serums for Under $25