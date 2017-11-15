Sofia Richie's First Beauty Gig Is the Secret Behind Her Great Skin

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR2017/WireImage
Erin Lukas
Nov 15, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Whenever we see one of Sofia Richie's vacation 'grams, we don't FOMO from the fact that we're sitting at our desks instead of on a beach in Mexico. We're dying to know what products are in the model's beauty routine that always keeps her skin looking smooth and radiant from head-to-toe.

It turns out that the answer is in the model's announcement of her first beauty campaign. Richie shared on Instagram that she's the Nip+Fab's newest ambassador, a British beauty brand that's known for its cult-favorite glycolic acid skincare product range.

Im the new ambassador for @nipandfab ! thanks for having me @mrsrodial #SofiaXNipAndFab #NipAndFab 🖤

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

RELATED: Daily Beauty Buzz: Sofia Richie's Upside Down Eyeliner

Speaking of the alpha-hydroxy acid, in a release from the brand, Richie shared that Nip+Fab's upcoming launch, a version of its beloved Glycolic Pads for sensitive skin is one of her three skincare must-haves.

Keep scrolling to find out what Nip+Fab products are essential in Richie's routine and why she loves them.

VIDEO: 5 Effective Serums for Under $25

1 of 3 Courtesy

Nip+Fab Dragon's Blood Fix Plumping Mask 

“This is my go-to. I travel loads and I like to use this mask to keep my skin really hydrated, I like to sleep in masks," says Richie.  

Nip + Fab $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

Glycolic Acid Pad Sensitive 

“These are amazing! They keep my skin free from breakouts, love them!," says Richie. 

$15, Launches in January 2018 at Ulta 

3 of 3 Courtesy

Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Scrub 

“I use a scrub every morning, I love this one as it really exfoliates and leaves my skin feeling super soft," says Richie. 

Nip + Fab $10 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!