Inked: Sofia Richie Had Her Last Name Tattooed Behind Her Ear

Sofia Richie just started dipping her toes in the tattoo world, going to celebrity fave Jon Boy for what we initially thought were only two small designs last week.

Richie💪🏿 @jonboytattoo A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Sep 10, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

Richie's first foray into body art included a cross on one finger and 13:4 at the nape of her neck—both very delicate and easy to hide, should she so choose. But it turns out that the model actually got a tattoo trifecta from Jon Boy, revealing this week a third design that's as indiscrete as the first two.

She has her last name etched behind her ear in pretty, cursive writing, but it's so small and sweet it could easily go unnoticed unless Richie has her hair pulled back into a pony or bun.

Not only did she go to the best for her first tattoos, it seems like Richie made some really wise, careful choices with her designs. They're thoughtful and dare we say elegant. Let's see what she comes up with next.