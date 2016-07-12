This Primer Stands Between You and Shine on the Muggiest Days

Friends, I have a confession to make. Sometimes I just cannot be bothered with makeup. But the thing is, I really don't mind how I look without makeup. That being said, in this heat, looking shiny is unavoidable unless some preventative measures are taken. That's right, going barefaced requires some tactical planning. I might be exaggerating a little, but I have been told that I have a kean sense of drama. Here's a product I swear by for that very situation.

What It's Called:

Soap & Glory One Heck of a Blot Instant-Perfecting Power Primer

How Much It Will Set You Back:

$14; ulta.com.

What Makes It Special:

It helps hide imperfections, evens out your skin tone, and makes your makeup last longer. It also instantly absorbs oil and controls shine all day, so you can be barefaced and not think about it.

Who’s It For?

Anyone who wants shine-free skin.

When to Use It:

Wear alone or right before applying makeup.

What It Feels Like:

A lightweight formula that instantly dries down matte.

What It Smells Like:

Nada.

What the Internet Is Saying: