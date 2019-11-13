These Wrinkle-Fighting Masks Deliver Immediate Results

Image zoom Instagram

I don’t expect immediate results from beauty products. I’m all about the long-tail benefits reaped from months of consistent product use and thoughtful skin-care practices. That’s not to say I don’t want immediate results, though — so when I hear of a product or service that promises them, I admit, I’m lured in. And while most of those purported fast benefits tend to be zero-to-negligible at best, I have, serendipitously, found a few rarities.

Skyn Iceland’s Face-Lift-in-a-Bag mask set comes with two pairs of each of the brand’s three Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels: for Smile Lines, for Forehead, and Firming Eye Gels. Basically, it’s an emergency repair kit for the most common trouble areas for fine lines and wrinkles, and the masks are specifically designed to work quickly and last for 24 hours.

Before big events, like weddings or birthday parties, or on days I’m just feeling like my skin can use a self-esteem boost, I slap these babies on for 10 minutes and peel them away to reveal actually smoother skin. Maybe because my forehead has the largest surface area of the three spots, but that’s where I’ve experienced the most noticeable difference ASAP.

Designed more to mimic injectables than act as typical beauty products, which work over time to plump and smooth skin, Skyn Iceland’s face masks use powerful anti-wrinkle ingredients like acetyl hexapeptide-8 in tandem with skin-plumping proteins and hydrating antioxidants to reveal results after one use. What you should remember, though, is these benefits tap out after 24 hours — so these face masks shouldn’t change your long-term, daily routine as much as offer a quick fix when you have too many fine lines and not enough time.

Skyn Iceland has attracted a celebrity-dotted fan base — with stars like Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus using the brand’s various masks to prep their skin for big events — and many who also appreciate the brand for being vegan and cruelty-free. Shop the Face-Lift-in-a-Bag Set while it’s 21 percent off on Amazon to see the results for yourself.