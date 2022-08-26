I'm a 43-Year-Old Beauty Writer, and This $265 Serum Decreased My Fine Lines in Under a Year

As a 43-year-old beauty writer with 20-plus years of experience slathering serums and creams onto my skin, as well as indulging in the latest non-invasive cosmetic treatments, I'm going to drop a major truth bomb: Any brand that promises its product is "better than Botox" is lying. However, I've discovered one product that actually comes close: the SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum.

When I was gifted the $295-an-ounce product (which is on sale at Amazon right now, BTW) backed by Allergan, the pharmaceutical powerhouse behind Botox and Juvederm, I thought the promised results seemed too good to be true. Per SkinMedica's clinical studies, patients claimed to look up to six years younger after 12 months of use. (I mean, sign me up.) Like most of SkinMedica's stable of award-winning products, the TNS Advanced+ Serum is formulated with clinical grade ingredients backed by science and dermatologists. It's also basically a two-for-the-price-of-one product: The bottle is divided into two chambers, each containing a powerful line-erasing potion.

Shop now: $265 (Originally $295); amazon.com and dermstore.com

The first chamber is filled with the brand's patented TNS-MR, a "growth factor blend" that supports healthy skin functions, explains Nazanin Saedi, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology Associates of Plymouth Meeting. Growth factors are scientifically proven to regenerate tissue and are what powers this potent anti-aging product, promoting healing and building the underlying skin matrix. "It makes the skin stronger overtime by giving it more structural support," she tells InStyle. The other chamber dispenses RenessenSCe (RSC) Advanced, a blend of botanicals and marine extracts, "an innovative peptide complex" that nourishes your skin and boosts collagen, "which will help with the appearance of lines and wrinkles," says Dr. Saedi.

The SkinMedica serum came my way this past winter just when my skin was super thirsty from the dry air and my fine lines were creeping their way out of Botox hibernation. (IYKYK.) I started using it in conjunction with the brand's exfoliating cleanser and hyaluronic acid and peptide serum. The morning after first use, I experienced zero redness and my skin felt instantly hydrated. I continued using the product both morning and night as directed. Within days, the serum was working its magic. I first noticed increased elasticity with my skin feeling a little tighter and plumper. Results intensified as the weeks passed and I began to notice some of the fine lines around my eyes and mouth started to soften. Now, nine months into using it, my skin is more rejuvenated than it was in my late thirties, and the fine lines I loathed so much are much less pronounced.

Don't just take it from me — lots of repeat customers, some who have used the serum for "10 years daily," have seen similar results. One 70-year-old reviewer maintained the serum has been the "most effective and efficient" product they've used in 40 years, while another shopper in their 60s raved that it left their skin "glowing."

Here's the deal: SkinMedica's TNS Advanced+ Serum may be pricey, but it truly works better than any other product I have tried. If you can squeeze it into your skincare budget, I can promise you won't regret it.