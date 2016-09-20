This Ointment Was Made to Take Care of Your New Tattoos 

Tattoos are an investment piece. Seriously, though! They're permanent, and unless you're planning on getting laser tattoo removal from the get-go, you probably want to take care of that new ink from the moment you sit down with your artist.

Of course, if you are seeing a responsible professional (and please god, do see a responsible professional), they will give you a comprehensive care plan for your post-tattoo care.

Like I said, like any other procedure, it's an investment piece. My point being, even though I myself am not inked, I have found a new post-tattoo balm that was formulated purely for the purpose of treating recently tattooed skin, which is pretty darn cool if you ask me.

And with that, I'm proud to introduce you to the Skinfix Inked Tatto Balm ($19; target.com), an all-natural, petroleum and lanolin-free balm (it's also soy and gluten-free, too) that protects your skin during the healing phase post-tattoo.

What does it include, though? Allantoin, orange peel extract, shea butter, jojoba, coconut, and sunflower oils, which all reportedly work together to promote proper healing.

But beyond that, it can also apparently be used to revive existing tattoos because it won't drain or pull color from your ink, but rather maintain their beauty.