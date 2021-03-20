This Anti-Aging Cream Shows 'Instant Results' on Prominent Wrinkles, and Reviewers Wish They Found It Sooner

Ever heard of glycation? It's essentially a fancy way of describing the natural process of aging, where advanced glycation end products (AGE) begin to breakdown collagen and elasticity in the skin overtime, leading to the formation of wrinkles and fine lines. Glycation is caused by many factors, including poor diet, constant sun exposure, or smoking, and while it cannot be fully halted, the right skincare can make a huge difference. Take the Skinceuticals A.G.E Interrupter Wrinkle Cream as an example — it was formulated specifically to slow the glycation process.
The anti-aging cream features a potent combination of proxylane, blueberry extract, and phytosphingosine that support a strong barrier function and instantly reduce crepiness, thinning, loss of firmness, and age lines. The trio also restores moisture and nutrients back into the skin, keeping dryness and dullness at bay. The brand recommends applying a thin layer of the cream across the face, neck, and chest up to two times daily, followed by a vitamin C serum and sunscreen.
Many reviewers say the cream is 'worth every penny" and has shown 'instant results' on prominent wrinkles. Others have called it "the best product ever" for stubborn skin, and claim it even rivals La Mer products they've used before.
"The product works," wrote one shopper. "I've used plenty of moisturizers that claimed [to be] anti-aging, and ended up being nothing but mediocre moisturizers. This product moisturizes, firms, and does all it claims. There's a visible difference and I'm shocked. They've caught a loyal customer for as long as they want me."
"I bought this in conjunction with the retinol, and my only regret is that I didn't do it sooner," said another reviewer. "With a higher price point I had really high expectations, and this product exceeded all of them! In one month of using this product and through this winter, I can see my skin changing, and I am recommending it to everyone that I know."
