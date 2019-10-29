The Best Skincare Products for Oily Skin
Having oily skin is kind of like having built-in highlighter. The extra shine might come in handy when you want that extra glow, but your skin's excess sebum production can lead to clogged and enlarged pores. You can, however, keep your pores clean by using the right products in your skincare routine — and dodging others.
RELATED: The Best Makeup to Use When You Have Oily Skin
"In general, I would avoid using heavy creams and ointments," says Dr. Mona Gohara, MD, a Danbury, Connecticut-based dermatologist.
From cleansers to effective anti-aging treatments, we turned to Dr. Gohara to find out what products should be in a skincare routine for oily skin. Keep reading for the complete breakdown.
VIDEO: Beauty Now: Face Gym
Cleanser: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water and Makeup Removing Solution for Sensitive Skin
Dr. Gohara suggests double-cleansing if you have oily skin, starting with micellar water to remove makeup. This product looks and feels like water, but contains tiny micelle particles that attach to makeup and dirt to break it down. A few light swipes with a cotton pad wipes away even waterproof mascara with no rubbing or irritation.
Cleanser: Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser
When choosing a cleanser, Dr. Gohara says that picking a pH-neutral formula that's free of sulfates and harsh foaming soaps is key. "Disrupting the skin barrier by over-cleansing or using harsh foaming cleaners can exacerbate the problem," she explains.
This Neutrogena wash is still satisfyingly foamy, but gentle because the hyoallergenic formula doesn't contain soap or irritating dyes.
Serum: Skinceuticals C E Ferulic
There's a reason why vitamin C is such a revered skincare ingredient: It does a little bit of everything. Along with minimizing dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, the antioxidant protects skin from environmental stressors. The latter is why Dr. Gohara recommends oily skin types incorporate a vitamin C serum into their routine. "It is key in its protective role in the skin," she says. "People often use too much serum. I recommend that those with oily skin use a pea size, while those with drier skin can use a dime size. It's a small difference to many, but a big difference to your skin."
Skinceuticals C E Ferulic is a dermatologist and beauty editor-favorite because in addition to vitamin C and E, it contains ferulic acid, an antioxidant that boosts the other ingredient's skincare benefits.
Moisturizer: Shani Darden Daily Oil-Free Moisturizer
This serum-like moisturizer instantly melts into skin without leaving any greasy residue. It's ideal for wearing under makeup — and for oily skin types. Dr. Gohara says to stick with water-based lotions instead of heavy creams, since they contain a lot of oil, which can clog pores.
Eye Cream: Dr. Loretta Tightening Eye Gel
Heavy creams can clog pores. Instead, a lightweight water-based lotion or gel is your best bet. Dr. Loretta's eye treatment is bursting with antioxidants that reduce puffiness, dark circles, and smooth crow's feet.
Acne Treatment: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Acne Treatment
Politely show that rogue pimple the door by treating it with a benzoyl peroxide-based product. This acne-fighting ingredient shrinks blemishes, whiteheads, and blackheads and also absorbs oil. La Roche-Posay's classic product also contains micronized BP and lipo hydroxy acid, which will get to those deep zits that haven't popped the skin's surface yet.
Anti-Aging Treatment: Roc Retinol Deep Wrinkle Face Serum
Like doing your taxes, aging is an inevitable part of life. If the fine lines and wrinkles you're developing bother you, try incorporating a retinol-based serum into your skincare routine. Retinol — also known as vitamin A — promotes cell turnover and boosts collagen, two important factors for maintaining smooth, firm skin. The ingredient also helps control excess sebum production, which makes it great for oily skin types.
The catch? Retinol is notoriously irritating, so it's best to err on the side of caution when you're using it for the first time. Start off by using a pea-sized amount of serum one or two times a week until you build up a tolerance to it. This RoC serum is a great retinol starter product because it's fast-absorbing and also contains skin-renewing ingredients like zinc, copper, and magnesium.
Sunscreen: Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45
Along with a retinol serum, SPF is the best way to protect yourself from skin cancer, along with signs of aging. Dr. Gohara says that a powder SPF makes touch ups easy, plus it absorbs that mid-day oily shine.
Supergoop!'s mineral zinc oxide SPF powder comes in four shades that work across a wide range of skin tones.
Face Mask/Treatment: Sephora Collection Glow Peel Pads
Exfoliating pads are a great routine add-on for oily skin types because they wipe away dead skin cells without causing irritation. These glycolic acid-soaked pads from Sephora help improve skin texture and smoothness.