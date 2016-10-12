The Skincare Ingredient You’re Not Using to Fight Acne—But Totally Should Be

There's nothing worse than waking up to a red, angry, highly unwanted pimple that’s taken up residence on your chin. As you prepare your attack armed with tubes of salicylic acid cleansers and benzoyl peroxide creams, you may want to consider a lesser known ingredient that can help tackle those spots: Zinc Oxide.

“Zinc Oxide is a naturally occurring mineral that has anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties,” says Danbury, Connecticut dermatologist Mona Gohara. Zinc Oxide, commonly found in diaper rash cream, works to ease acne in a similar way it does on a baby’s bottom: “ The Zinc Oxide provides a soothing film to calm inflammation and help the skin’s barrier repair itself,” says N.Y.C dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner. The soothing components in combination with the anti-microbial properties can also help reduce the acne-causing bacteria on the skin, says Dr. Zeichner.

Now before you go slathering diaper cream on your zit, Dr. Gohara suggests incorporating Zinc Oxide into your skincare regimen by way of a spot treatment, toner, or sunscreen that contains the ingredient. Check out our picks below.