The Skincare Ingredient You're Not Using to Fight Acne—But Totally Should Be

Oct 12, 2016

There's nothing worse than waking up to a red, angry, highly unwanted pimple that’s taken up residence on your chin. As you prepare your attack armed with tubes of salicylic acid cleansers and benzoyl peroxide creams, you may want to consider a lesser known ingredient that can help tackle those spots: Zinc Oxide.

“Zinc Oxide is a naturally occurring mineral that has anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties,” says Danbury, Connecticut dermatologist Mona Gohara. Zinc Oxide, commonly found in diaper rash cream, works to ease acne in a similar way it does on a baby’s bottom: “ The Zinc Oxide provides a soothing film to calm inflammation and help the skin’s barrier repair itself,” says N.Y.C dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner. The soothing components in combination with the anti-microbial properties can also help reduce the acne-causing bacteria on the skin, says Dr. Zeichner.

Now before you go slathering diaper cream on your zit, Dr. Gohara suggests incorporating Zinc Oxide into your skincare regimen by way of a spot treatment, toner, or sunscreen that contains the ingredient. Check out our picks below.

 

 

Kate Somerville EradiKate™ Acne Treatment

Kate Somerville $26 SHOP NOW
 La Roche-Posay SeroZinc

La Roche Posay $15 SHOP NOW
Glossier Super Pure Serum

Glossier $28 SHOP NOW
SkinCeuticals Sheer Physical UV Defense SPF 50

Skinceuticals $34 SHOP NOW

