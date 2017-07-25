This One Oil May Be the Solution to Your Major Skin Struggles

Sure, coconut and argan oil are known as "the" multitasking oils to add to your skincare routine if you're looking for a single natural, but effective ingredient that will target your major skin woes. But, if you aren't familiar with rosehip oil, it's time to get introduced to the oil which is pressed from the fruit of the rose plant. When incorporated into your skincare lineup, the oil can work wonders for a number of common complexion struggles such as fine lines, adult acne, sun damage, acne scars, and dullness.

"Rosehip oil is renowned for its skin healing properties," says Sarah Brown, founder of Pai Skincare. "Its high concentrations of essential nutrients feed the skin, fueling its essential overnight regeneration process without the slightest sign of irritation. [The oil's] high concentrations of omegas 3, 6, 7 and 9, plus antioxidant carotenoids [fat-soluable pigments that give color to plant parts] help repair and protect the skin against environmental stresses and visible damage."

"The combination of Vitamins A, C and E help decrease inflammation (redness), reduce sun damage (brown spots), and help scar tissue to regenerate in a smoother and more normal fashion" adds dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, founder and CEO of Miami Skin Institute. "It also helps stimulate collagen production and increase cell turnover rate (anti-aging). The essential fatty acids are emollients (hydration)."

If rosehip oil sounds too good to be true, we understand, but there isn't a catch when it comes to making it a regular part of your skincare routine. The oil is gentle enough to be used on all skin types and ages. As an extra measure of precaution for sensitive skin, Dr. Jegasothy suggests doing a test patch of the oil before applying it all over your face to make sure you won't experience any irritation or have an allergy.

When it comes to choosing which rosehip oil to use, Brown says to use organic, when possible. "Organic is most definitely better. Since rosehip oil is defined by one single ingredient, the quality of that ingredient is extremely important. If it's certified organic, it means that it's been grown well and extracted carefully."

As for how to use it, apply a couple drops to your hands and rub them together to warm up the golden oil before massaging it onto your face. Dr. Jegasothy says to use it as the last step of your skincare routine and if you're putting it on in the morning, before applying your sunscreen. Since the oil is a dry oil, Brown says it will nourish skin but shouldn't replace your moisturizer. Instead she recommends mixing a few drops with a hydrating cream to make sure your skin has enough moisture.

While there's a number of rosehip oils out on the market to try, we've rounded up a few of our favorites below.

Bonus: while the oil may do wonders for your complexion, it can also be used on the body to minimze scars, stretch marks, and dry patches, too.